"Travis Head was scared to face Starc, so he got out on Vaibhav Arora bowling"- Twitter trolls SRH opener for golden duck in IPL 2024 final

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head was dismissed for a golden duck against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on May 26. After being away from the strike for the first 11 balls of the innings, the 30-year-old nicked his first delivery through to the keeper off the bowling of Vaibhav Arora to walk back to the pavilion.

It was Head's third duck in his last four innings, including no-scores in back-to-back games against KKR. Despite finishing the season with an incredible 567 runs at an average of 43.61 and a strike rate of 191.55, the Aussie's sudden drop in form has been shocking.

Thanks to his centuries against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup final, Travis Head established himself as the man for the big occasion.

Thus, fans on Twitter were surprised by Head's failure in the IPL final and wasted no time in trolling him with the below reactions:

Fans continued trolling Head for his golden duck with one saying:

"Travis Head must've atleast played and missed 10 balls like that against Bumrah in the WC final. Today, he nicked the very first one. We were just not destined to win that WC!"

"Travis head should bang his bat at the dressing room wall tonight," tweeted a fan.

"The problem is that T20 hitters like Travis Head (who only scored 919 runs at 41 in Tests last year) don't know how to bat when conditions are against them," a fan said.

SRH in disarray at the end of the powerplay in the IPL 2024 final

SRH's struggles against KKR in IPL 2024 continued in the grand finale, with the side losing three early wickets inside the powerplay.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH lost the in-form Abhishek Sharma in the first over, courtesy of a peach from Mitchell Starc. Travis Head followed suit in the next over to leave SRH reeling at 6/2 in two overs.

Following the twin dismissals, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram tried to steady the ship before the former perished in the fifth over off the bowling of Starc. At 21/3, SRH were staring down the barrel of a paltry total.

However, a 17-run sixth over breathed life into their innings as SRH finished the powerplay at 40/3. Markram has moved to 15 off 11, while Nitish Reddy is batting on eight from six deliveries.

