"Treating Spinners the way they should be treated"- Cricketers & fans go gaga over Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 100 on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his merry run for India in the Test series against England by smashing another hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Rajkot on Saturday.

Jaiswal was happy to take his time to get his eye in, and once he was set, he unleashed an array of incredible shots against the visitors' bowling attack. They didn't seem to have any answer to Jaiswal's change of gears as the southpaw kept on piling runs almost for fun.

Fans and cricketers on X (formerly Twitter) were delighted to see Yashasvi Jaiswal grow from strength to strength in Test cricket. They also hailed the youngster for dominating the bowlers and playing a fearless brand of cricket, especially against the spinners.

"Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan," said former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Jaiswal has already scored a staggering 435 runs in the series and is yet to be dismissed in the current Indian innings. He retired hurt on 104 and India will hope that the young sensation resumes batting just where he left off on Day 4.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has put India in a position from where they can call the shots

England were well-placed in the Test match at the start of play on Day 2 as they already had 207 runs on the board for the loss of just two wickets. However, India kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals, thanks to the pressure built by their bowlers and also some ordinary shot selection from the visitors.

From 224/2, England collapsed to 319 all-out and handed the hosts the initiative with a first-innings lead of 126 runs. That lead has now swollen to 322 runs, thanks to the hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a well-made 65* from Shubman Gill.

India still have eight wickets in hand with the score reading 196/2. With two full days of play remaining, the hosts will want to bat England out of the Test match by ensuring they post a mammoth target for the visitors.

