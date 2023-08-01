"Tribute to the beauty of Test cricket"- Sachin Tendulkar hails England for making a remarkable Ashes comeback

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had words of praise for England after the hosts managed to beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday, July 31, to level the series 2-2.

Australia had a 2-0 lead after the first two Tests and many thought that this could finally be the tour when they go on and win their first Test series on English soil since 2001. However, that wasn't to be as the hosts showed great courage in fighting back and almost threatening to win the series 3-2.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate both teams for delivering a great Ashes series despite rain playing spoilsport in the Manchester Test. Here's what he tweeted:

"From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of this incredible game. A series to remember for a long long time."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/oOn9XgV6BC From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Sachin Tendulkar wished Stuart Broad a happy retirement

Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated veteran pacer Stuart Broad on a glorious career after the latter decided to hang his boots. Broad took a wicket on his final delivery in international cricket and Tendulkar felt it was a fitting end and a testament to the pacer's dedication towards the game.

On this, Tendulkar tweeted:

"A phenomenal career draws to a close. @StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings!"

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



@StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings! A phenomenal career draws to a close.@StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings! pic.twitter.com/CqYcjUIaOb

Broad retires from cricket with 604 wickets to his name, just second behind James Anderson in the list of highest wicket-takers in this format ever among fast bowlers