Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Merryboys Sports Club vs Central Sports, Match 10

QPCC I defeated Marchin Patriots Sports Club by just one run in the ninth match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024. Merryboys Sports Club, meanwhile, posted 123 runs against Central Sports, who chased it down in just 11.5 overs in the 10th match.

QPCC I are still in first place in Group A with three wins in three matches and have a net run rate (NRR) of +1.650. Central Sports are ranked second with an NRR of +2.123, having won two out of their three matches.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Group A Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 QPCC I 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.65 2 Central Sports 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.123 3 Marchin Patriots Sports Club 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.346 4 Merryboys Sports Club 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.003

Marchin Patriots Sports Club have won one out of three matches and are still in third position. They have a net run rate of -1.346. Merryboys Sports Club are still in the last place, having lost all three matches. They have an NRR of -3.003.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Group B Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Clarke Road United 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.259 2 Powergen Penal SC 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.273 3 Preysal SC 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.657 4 Profilbau Victoria United 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.987

Clarke Road United are still in first place in Group B and have won two matches. Powergen Penal SC are still in second position, winning and losing one game apiece.

Preysal SC have won and lost one game each and are in third place. Profilbau Victoria United have lost both their matches and are still in fourth position.

Evin Lewis's heroics not enough as Marchin Patriots Sports Club falls short by one run against QPCC I

In a high-scoring match, QPCC I put up a total of 234/9 in 20 overs, with Isaiah Rajah and Joshua Da Silva scoring a half-century each. Ricky Jaipaul took two wickets for 43 runs in four overs.

Marchin Patriots Sports Club's performance with the bat was decent as they managed to score a total of 234 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. They lost the match by a mere one-run margin. Evin Lewis was the top scorer with 92 runs, followed by Crystian Thurton with 73 runs.

Merryboys Sports Club's batting was lackluster as they struggled against Central Sports’ bowling attack in the 10th match. They posted a low score of 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Central Sports reached the target of 124 runs in just 11.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Roshon Primus was the top scorer with 61 runs off 28 deliveries, followed by Lendl Simmons, who scored 44 runs off 30 deliveries.

