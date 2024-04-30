Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Powergen Penal SC vs Profilbau Victoria United, Match 8

The Clarke Road United secured a four-wicket win over the Preysal SC in the seventh match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024, while Powergen Penal SC bagged a seven-wicket win against Profilbau Victoria United in the eighth game.

In Group B, the Clarke Road United moved one spot up to the top with four points after two consecutive victories. Powergen Penal SC moved one spot up to the second rank with one win and a loss, picking up two points.

Preysal SC slid from the top to the third position with one win and a loss, racking up two points. Profilbau Victoria United remained at the bottom position, holding a wooden spoon with two consecutive losses.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Group A Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 QPCC I 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.45 2 Central Sports 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.169 3 Marchin Patriots Sports Club 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.788 4 Merryboys Sports Club 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.15

In Group A, QPCC I continues to lead the standings with two consecutive wins, gathering four points at an NRR of 2.45. On the other hand, Central Sports is occupying the second rank with one win and a loss, picking up two points.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Group B Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Clarke Road United 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.259 2 Powergen Penal SC 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.273 3 Preysal SC 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.657 4 Profilbau Victoria United 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.987

Marchin Patriots Sports Club and Merryboys Sports Club retained their third and fourth ranks in the tally.

Joshua James and Cephas Cooper shine for their respective sides

Moving to the seventh match's details, Preysal SC scored a total of 142/8 in 20 overs. No.3 batter Justin Jagessar (41) and Nathaniel McDavid (41) were the top scorers in the first innings. Joshua James scalped three wickets.

In response, Clarke Road United finished off the game in 19.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Opener and captain Vikash Mohan smashed 32 runs while his partner Shatrughan Rambaran scored 26 runs in 18 balls. Aneal Rooplal's three-fer went in vain.

In the eighth encounter, Profilbau Victoria United batted first and posted a below-par total of 129/9 in 20 overs. Opener and captain Marcelle Jones smashes 53 runs in 37 balls with five fours and three sixes. Uthman Muhammad pocketed three wickets.

In reply, Powergen Penal SC sealed the deal in 14.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opener Cephas Cooper smacked 66* runs in 42 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Mbeki Joseph contributed 23 runs.

