Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Sports vs Clarke Road United (Updated) ft. Isaiah Rajah

Powergen Penal SC bagged a six-wicket win over QPCC I in the first semi-final of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 while Central Sports secured a seven-wicket win over Clarke Road United in the second semi-final.

Moving to the details of the first game, QPCC I batted first and posted a total of 180/7 in 20 overs. Isaiah Rajah scored 74 runs in 53 balls with nine fours. Jyd Goolie smashed 30 runs in 14 balls, including four fours and one six.

In response, Powergen Penal SC finished off the game in 19 overs with six wickets in hand. Captain Jason Mohammed smashed 63* runs in 29 balls, featuring one four and seven sixes while Mbeki Joseph smashed 47 runs in 32 balls.

In the second semi-final, Clarke Road United scored 219/8 in 20 overs. Anderson Mahase (47) and Joshua James (34) were the standout batters in the first innings. Terrance Hinds pocketed three wickets, conceding 36 runs.

In reply, Central Sports sealed the deal in 18.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Captain and keeper-batter Lendl Simmons was the star batter with 64* runs alongside Roshon Primus with 77 runs in 34 balls. Terrance Hinds also shone with 40* runs in the death overs.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Trinidad T20 Festival 2024.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Isaiah Rajah 4 4 - 223 87 55.75 134 166.42 - 3 6 27 2 Jason Mohammed 4 3 1 175 98 87.5 96 182.29 - 2 16 6 3 Mbeki Joseph 3 3 - 175 105 58.33 107 163.55 1 - 7 22 4 Crystian Thurton 3 3 - 166 90 55.33 84 197.62 - 2 9 17 5 Adrian Cooper 3 3 2 157 100 157 100 157 1 1 10 9 6 Cephas Cooper 4 4 1 148 66 49.33 103 143.69 - 1 7 16 7 Roshon Primus 4 4 2 144 77 72 71 202.82 - 1 10 11 8 Evin Lewis 3 3 - 138 92 46 86 160.47 - 1 10 12 9 Joshua Da Silva 4 4 1 131 64 43.67 79 165.82 - 1 7 9 10 Jyd Goolie 4 4 1 129 40 43 58 222.41 - - 6 15

Isaiah Rajah moved up from the third to the top spot with 223 runs from four innings. Jason Mohammed ascended from the eighth to the second rank with 175 runs at 87.5. Mbeki Joseph climbed up from the sixth to the third spot with 175 runs at 58.33.

Crystian Thurton descended from the pole position to the fourth rank with 166 runs. Adrian Cooper slid from the second to the fifth slot with 157 runs. Cephas Cooper slipped from the fifth to the sixth spot, accumulating 148 runs.

Roshon Primus rocketed from the 21st to the seventh slot, amassing 144 runs. Evin Lewis glided down from the fourth to the eighth rank with 138 runs. Joshua Da Silva (131) slipped from the seventh to the ninth slot. Jyd Goolie moved up from the 11th to the 10th slot with 129 runs.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Uthman Muhammad 4 4 16 123 9 3/15 13.67 7.69 10.67 - - - 2 Aneal Rooplal 3 3 12 96 9 5/20 10.67 8 8 - 1 - 3 Rayad Emrit 4 4 11 90 8 3/7 11.25 8.18 8.25 - - 1 4 Akeem Jordan 4 4 11 106 8 4/25 13.25 9.64 8.25 1 - - 5 Khary Pierre 4 4 14 111 7 3/15 15.86 7.93 12 - - - 6 Mikkel Govia 4 4 10 81 7 3/19 11.57 8.1 8.57 - - - 7 Clevon Kalawan 4 4 15 133 7 3/25 19 8.87 12.86 - - - 8 Anderson Phillip 4 4 14 114 6 2/18 19 8.14 14 - - - 9 Akeal Hosein 4 4 14 124 6 2/13 20.67 8.86 14 - - - 10 Terrance Hinds 4 4 9 99 6 3/36 16.5 11 9 - - -

Uthman Muhammad climbed one spot up to the top position with nine scalps at 13.67. Aneal Rooplal slipped from the top to the second rank with nine scalps at 10.67. Rayad Emrit ascended from the fifth to the third rank with eight wickets at 11.25.

Akeem Jordan moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank with eight scalps at 13.25. Khary Pierre slid from the fourth to the fifth slot with seven wickets at 15.86. Mikkel Govia moved up from the ninth to the sixth rank with seven scalps at 11.57.

Clevon Kalawan glided down from the third to the seventh rank with seven wickets, averaging 19. Anderson Phillip retained his eighth position with six wickets at 19.

Akeal Hosein slid from seventh to the ninth rank with six scalps at 20.67. Terrance Hinds rocketed from the 23rd to the 10th rank with six scalps at 16.5.

