Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Sports vs QPCC I (Updated) ft. Isaiah Rajah and Rayad Emrit

Marchin Patriots Sports Club racked up a two-run win against Merryboys Sports Club in the fifth game of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 campaign while QPCC I secured a 14-run win over Central Sports in the sixth encounter.

In the fifth clash, Marchin Patriots Sports Club was tasked to bat first and posted a daunting total of 193/3 in 20 overs. In-form batter Crystian Thurton scored 90 runs in 42 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, while skipper Adrian Sehzad contributed 38 runs.

In response, Merryboys Sports Club managed 191/8 in 20 overs, suffering a loss by just two runs. Opener Saharsh Swethan scored 74 runs in 55 balls, featuring 10 fours and one six. Kevin Stoute was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul.

Shifting our focus to the sixth match, QPCC I notched up a good-looking total of 154/9 in 20 overs. Jyd Goolie was the wrecker-in-chief with a 23-run knock. Rayad Emrit pocketed an impressive three-fer.

In the chase, Central Sports scored only 140/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 14 runs. Mikkel Govia scored 32 runs in 18 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, and Yannic Cariah picked up two wickets each.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Trinidad T20 Festival 2024.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Isaiah Rajah 2 2 - 99 87 49.5 53 186.79 - 1 4 11 2 Jason Mohammed 1 1 - 98 98 98 49 200 - 1 9 4 3 Crystian Thurton 2 2 - 93 90 46.5 47 197.87 - 1 6 8 4 Saharsh Swethan 2 2 - 93 74 46.5 67 138.81 - 1 1 14 5 Philton Williams 2 2 - 74 48 37 30 246.67 - - 9 3 6 Yannic Cariah 2 2 - 65 48 32.5 42 154.76 - - 3 4 7 Jyd Goolie 2 2 1 63 40 63 28 225 - - 3 8 8 Shaqkere Parris 1 1 - 60 60 60 34 176.47 - 1 3 7 9 Andrew Rambaran 2 2 - 60 55 30 39 153.85 - 1 3 6 10 Adrian Sehzad Ali 2 2 - 57 38 28.5 44 129.55 - - 2 8

Isaiah Rajah moved one spot up to secure the top slot with 99 runs from two innings. Jason Mohammed slipped from the top to the second rank with 98 runs. Crystian Thurton rocketed from the 45th to the third rank with 93 runs at 46.5.

Saharsh Swethan propelled from the 27th to the fourth slot with 93 runs at 46.5. Philton Williams ascended from the 15th to the fifth position, accumulating 74 runs. Yannic Cariah moved up from the eighth to the sixth spot with 65 runs.

Jyd Goolie propelled from the 11th to the seventh slot, amassing 63 runs. Shaqkere Parris slipped from the third to the eighth position with 60 runs at 60. Andrew Rambaran descended from the fifth to the ninth slot, gathering 60 runs at 30. Adrian Sehzad Ali (57) rocketed from the 26th to the 10th rank.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Rayad Emrit 2 2 7 32 6 3/7 5.33 4.57 7 - - 1 2 Akeem Jordan 2 2 8 48 6 4/25 8 6 8 1 - - 3 Aneal Rooplal 1 1 4 20 5 5/20 4 5 4.8 - 1 - 4 Akeal Hosein 2 2 7 40 4 2/13 10 5.71 10.5 - - - 5 Khary Pierre 2 2 7 50 4 3/15 12.5 7.14 10.5 - - - 6 Anderson Phillip 2 2 7 39 3 2/18 13 5.57 14 - - - 7 Adrian Cooper 1 1 3.2 19 3 3/19 6.33 5.7 6.67 - - - 8 Bryan Charles 2 2 7 44 3 2/21 14.67 6.29 14 - - - 9 Kevin Stoute 2 2 5 45 3 3/37 15 9 10 - - - 10 Namir Suepaul 2 2 7 65 3 2/39 21.67 9.29 14 - - -

Rayad Emrit ascended from the third to the top spot with six scalps at 5.33. Akeem Jordan retained his second position with six wickets at an average of eight. Aneal Rooplal slid from the top to the third position with five scalps.

Akeal Hosein moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank with four scalps at 10. Khary Pierre climbed down from the fourth to the fifth spot with four scalps at 12.5. Anderson Phillip (3) ascended from the 21st rank to the sixth spot at an average of 13.

Adrian Cooper (3) slid from the fifth to the seventh position at 6.33. Bryan Charles (3) slipped from the seventh to the eighth rank at 14.67. Kevin Stoute (3) propelled to the ninth rank, averaging 15. Namir Suepaul (3) moved up from the 13th to the 10th slot at 21.67.

