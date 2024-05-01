Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Merryboys Sports Club vs Central Sports (Updated) ft. Evin Lewis and Mikkel Govia

Marchin Patriots Sports Club won the toss and elected to bowl against QPCC I in the ninth match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024. Isaiah Rajah and Joshua Da Silva scored a half-century each and helped QPCC I reach a total of 234/9 in 20 overs.

Despite some standout performances from Evin Lewis and Crystian Thurton, the Patriots Sports Club fell short in the end by just one run. The bowlers, particularly Anderson Phillip and Khary Pierre, took wickets at regular intervals for QPCC I.

In the 10th match between Merryboys Sports Club and Central Sports, the Merryboys Sports Club struggled with their batting performance. Andrew Rambaran was the only batter who scored more than 20 runs. Merryboys Sports Club posted a total of 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Mikkel Govia was the most effective bowler and picked up crucial wickets during his spell.

Central Sports put up a decent batting performance to reach the target of 124 runs in just 11.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Roshon Primus was the top scorer with 61 runs off 28 deliveries. Lendl Simmons, the captain, contributed 44 runs off 30 deliveries.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Crystian Thurton 3 3 - 166 90 55.33 84 197.62 - 2 9 17 2 Isaiah Rajah 3 3 - 149 87 49.67 81 183.95 - 2 6 18 3 Evin Lewis 3 3 - 138 92 46 86 160.47 - 1 10 12 4 Joshua Da Silva 3 3 1 113 64 56.5 63 179.37 - 1 7 8 5 Cephas Cooper 2 2 1 110 66 110 70 157.14 - 1 6 12 6 Saharsh Swethan 3 3 - 103 74 34.33 79 130.38 - 1 1 15 7 Jyd Goolie 3 3 1 99 40 49.5 44 225 - - 5 11 8 Jason Mohammed 2 1 - 98 98 98 49 200 - 1 9 4 9 Andrew Rambaran 3 3 - 98 55 32.67 74 132.43 - 1 4 8 10 Justin Jagessar 2 2 - 97 56 48.5 89 108.99 - 1 2 10

Crystian Thurton has jumped to first place from fifth and has made 166 runs in three games at an average of 55.33.

Isaiah Rajah is still in second position and has amassed a total of 149 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 183.95.

Evin Lewis has jumped to third place and has 138 runs to his name in three outings at an average of 46.

Joshua Da Silva has moved to fourth position and has scored 113 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 179.37.

Cephas Cooper has slipped to fifth place from first and has 110 runs to his name in two outings at a strike rate of 157.14.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Aneal Rooplal 2 2 8 42 8 5/20 5.25 5.25 6 - 1 - 2 Khary Pierre 3 3 11 84 7 3/15 12 7.64 9.43 - - - 3 Rayad Emrit 3 3 7 54 7 3/7 7.71 7.71 6 - - 1 4 Akeem Jordan 3 3 8 68 7 4/25 9.71 8.5 6.86 1 - - 5 Uthman Muhammad 2 2 8 55 5 3/15 11 6.88 9.6 - - - 6 Akeal Hosein 3 3 10 79 5 2/13 15.8 7.9 12 - - - 7 Anderson Phillip 3 3 11 93 5 2/18 18.6 8.45 13.2 - - - 8 Mikkel Govia 3 3 6 68 5 3/19 13.6 11.33 7.2 - - - 9 Clinton Pestano 2 2 7 50 4 2/21 12.5 7.14 10.5 - - - 10 Bryan Charles 3 3 8.5 64 4 2/21 16 7.25 13.25 - - -

Aneal Rooplal is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked up eight scalps in two innings at an average of 5.25.

Khary Pierre has jumped to second place from sixth and has seven wickets to his name in three outings at an economy of 7.64.

Rayad Emrit has slipped to the third position from second and has taken seven wickets in three matches at a strike rate of six.

Akeem Jordan has moved to fourth place from third and has picked up seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 8.50.

Uthman Muhammad has slipped to fifth position from fourth having bagged five wickets in two outings at a strike rate of 9.60.

