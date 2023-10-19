"Tu toh jaa kar Dhanashree ke saath reels he bana" - Fans troll Shreyas Iyer for scoring 19 off 25 in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver with the bat in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The right-handed batter departed for 19 runs off 25 balls, including two boundaries. He got set but threw his wicket while going for a big shot.

The dismissal took place during the 30th over when Iyer danced down the track to go for a big one against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He, however, miscued the shot in the air and Mahmudullah took the catch at mid-wicket. The shot probably came right off the toe-end of the bat and went up in the sky.

Iyer previously scored duck (vs Australia), 25* (vs Afghanistan), and 53* (vs Pakistan) in the ongoing World Cup.

Watch Shreyas Iyer’s wicket below:

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with Iyer’s lack of patience while chasing a modest total against Bangladesh. One user wrote:

"Shreyas Iyer tu toh jaa kar Dhanashree ke saath reels he bana. Chhod de cricket (Shreyas Iyer go and make reels with Dhanasheree, stop playing cricket)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shreyas Iyer fails despite Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s perfect start in 257-run chase vs Bangladesh in World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided the perfect start for the Men in Blue in a 257-run chase against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match on Thursday.

Rohit smashed 48 off 40, including two sixes and seven boundaries, while Gill chipped in with 53 off 55, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. The duo added 88 runs for the first wicket.

Hasan Mahmud provided the first breakthrough for Bangladesh by dismissing Rohit, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz sent back Gill thanks to a superb catch by Mahmudullah at mid-wicket.

In the end, India won the match by seven wickets. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 off 97 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored run-a-ball 34*

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 256/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan starred with the bat, scoring 66 and 51 respectively. Mahmudullah and Mushfiur Rahim also chipped in with scores of 46 and 38 respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece for India, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one apiece.

India will next play New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup live coverage here.