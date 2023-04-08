"Tu toh T20 ka don nikla re"- Fans erupt as Ajinkya Rahane hits fastest half-century of IPL 2023 vs Mumbai Indians

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane hit a stellar knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) in his debut match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 8). It was even more special for him as he played the game at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached 157/8 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan (32), Tim David (31), Tilak Varma (22), and Rohit Sharma (21) got starts but could not convert them, which resulted in a below-par total of 157 for their side.

In response, Jason Behrendorff cleaned up Devon Conway for a four-ball duck in the first over to give MI a great start. However, Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 27 balls) walked into bat at the number 3 position and played a sensational knock, pouring water on all the hopes of an MI win.

Rahane looked to be in imperial touch from the outset and went on a rampage as he smashed the bowlers all around the park with pristine stroke play. He also hit the fastest half-century of the season in just 19 balls to announce his comeback in the IPL in some style. Ajinkya Rahane's blitzkrieg ended in the eighth over when he perished trying to hit big against leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

CSK fans were ecstatic to witness a magnificent match-winning knock from Ajinkya Rahane against Mumbai Indians. They heaped praise on him through their tweets. Here are some of the best reactions:

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 I’ve always loved Ajinkya Rahane’s batting. He’s star quality! I’ve always loved Ajinkya Rahane’s batting. He’s star quality!

Fifty in just 19 balls on CSK debut - out of nowhere, he's produced this masterclass! Ajinkya Rahane redemption:Fifty in just 19 balls on CSK debut - out of nowhere, he's produced this masterclass! https://t.co/iqZ8pyRsR8

"I only got to know I'm playing before the toss"- Ajinkya Rahane after his match-defining knock vs MI

Speaking at the post-match presentation after CSK won the match by seven wickets, Rahane revealed that he was informed just before the toss about his inclusion in the playing XI. He reflected on his magnificent knock, saying:

"Really enjoyed it. I only got to know I'm playing before the toss. Unfortunately, Moeen was unwell. I was batting really well in the nets, and also had a good domestic season this year. I rely on my timing and that's all I wanted to back, instead of looking to slog it over."

He added:

"It's all about being prepared every time you're playing, you have to be ready. IPL is a long tournament, you never know when you get the opportunity. It's all about knowing your game, visualizing, and taking the opportunity."

Do you think Ajinkya Rahane should get more chances in the CSK playing XI going ahead? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

