"Tujhe ball dikh raha hai?"- Fans erupt as Mark Wood blows DC away with searing pace during LSG vs DC game in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mark Wood produced a match-winning performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening encounter of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 1. The England star returned with stunning figures of 5/14 and ensured that LSG beat DC by 50 runs.
The Super Giants posted a mammoth total of 193/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a sensational 73-run knock from Kyle Mayers and some crucial contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the end.
Delhi did get off to a good start in the chase, but the double strike from Wood was something the visitors just couldn't recover from.
Wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh by Mark Wood were decisive in LSG's win
With dew starting to settle in towards the back end of the first innings, it seemed that the explosive batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals had a great chance to chase the total down. They got off to a solid start, but then Mark Wood came into the attack and changed the game in the space of two deliveries.
Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh were both cleaned up with absolute snorters and DC were suddenly in deep trouble. The likes of David Warner and Rilee Rossouw tried their best, but the LSG bowlers applied the squeeze and ensured that the required run rate went beyond the visitors' reach.
LSG will be absolutely buoyed by the win, while DC will look back at their batting line-up and also at the dropped catches in the first innings.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, and Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.
