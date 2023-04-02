"Tujhe ball dikh raha hai?"- Fans erupt as Mark Wood blows DC away with searing pace during LSG vs DC game in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mark Wood produced a match-winning performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening encounter of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 1. The England star returned with stunning figures of 5/14 and ensured that LSG beat DC by 50 runs.

The Super Giants posted a mammoth total of 193/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a sensational 73-run knock from Kyle Mayers and some crucial contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the end.

Delhi did get off to a good start in the chase, but the double strike from Wood was something the visitors just couldn't recover from.

Fans on Twitter hailed Mark Wood for his sensational five-wicket haul and for proving just how good he is when bowling in full rhythm. One said:

"Tujhe ball dikh raha hai?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mark Wood is the star, coming back into IPL after 5 long years, he has taken 5 wickets from 14 runs.



Mark Wood, Take a bow. Mark Wood is the star, coming back into IPL after 5 long years, he has taken 5 wickets from 14 runs.Mark Wood, Take a bow. https://t.co/AxaEi0Z4sh

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mark Wood tonight:



0,WD,0,W,W,NB,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,W,2,2,1,1,1,0,W,4,0,0,W,0 - 5/14.



He missed the last season due to injury, but started this year with a fifer! Mark Wood tonight:0,WD,0,W,W,NB,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,W,2,2,1,1,1,0,W,4,0,0,W,0 - 5/14.He missed the last season due to injury, but started this year with a fifer! https://t.co/RFNSV8jcbY

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Batters going to have a tough time if he bowls like this. That was nothing short of a masterclass today! #LSGvDC Relentless accuracy from Wood. Pace with purpose.Batters going to have a tough time if he bowls like this. That was nothing short of a masterclass today! #IPL2023 Relentless accuracy from Wood. Pace with purpose.Batters going to have a tough time if he bowls like this. That was nothing short of a masterclass today! #IPL2023 #LSGvDC

Rajdeep Singh @travisheadera . What a great spell, 5 wickets now; killed the game with his 2 balls in his first over early on. Brilliant Mark Wood What a great spell, 5 wickets now; killed the game with his 2 balls in his first over early on. Brilliant Mark Wood🔥.

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16



Truly a game-changing spell from the English pacer. Broke the back of Delhi's chase.



#IPL2023 Mark Wood 5/14.Truly a game-changing spell from the English pacer. Broke the back of Delhi's chase. Mark Wood 5/14. Truly a game-changing spell from the English pacer. Broke the back of Delhi's chase. 🔥#IPL2023

zaheer khan @ImZaheer What an incredible comeback from Mark Wood: 3 wickets in 2 overs - conceding just 3 runs. 11 dots out of 12.

This comes after missing the entire season last year owing to injury. Game-changing! What an incredible comeback from Mark Wood: 3 wickets in 2 overs - conceding just 3 runs. 11 dots out of 12. This comes after missing the entire season last year owing to injury. Game-changing!

FAFian™ @SanthosH_S13



Once upon a time there lived a ghost Mark wood hitting stumps at 148Km/h hits me differentOnce upon a time there lived a ghost Mark wood hitting stumps at 148Km/h hits me different Once upon a time there lived a ghost💛

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



That was box-office stuff from Mark Wood. Any lover of thrilling fast-bowling would have enjoyed every bit of that over! #LSGvDC Time to bring out the good old adage - pace is pace yaar!That was box-office stuff from Mark Wood. Any lover of thrilling fast-bowling would have enjoyed every bit of that over! #IPL2023 Time to bring out the good old adage - pace is pace yaar!That was box-office stuff from Mark Wood. Any lover of thrilling fast-bowling would have enjoyed every bit of that over! #IPL2023 #LSGvDC

Shafqat Shabbir @Chefkat23



Mark Wood breathing fire



Akin to a cheat code.Mark Wood breathing fire Akin to a cheat code. Mark Wood breathing fire 🔥https://t.co/HRO65oF6zX

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Pace is pace yaar perfectly suits for Mark Wood. Both were unplayable delivery. Crazy stuff. Pace is pace yaar perfectly suits for Mark Wood. Both were unplayable delivery. Crazy stuff.

Dave @CricketDave27 Mark Wood left IPL 5 years ago as a bit of meme bowler, “all pace no brains”, “the faster he bowls the further he will fly off the bat.” He’s returning quicker and with more control than ever, he really became THAT guy Mark Wood left IPL 5 years ago as a bit of meme bowler, “all pace no brains”, “the faster he bowls the further he will fly off the bat.” He’s returning quicker and with more control than ever, he really became THAT guy

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan This is serious pace from Mark wood This is serious pace from Mark wood 👏

Wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh by Mark Wood were decisive in LSG's win

With dew starting to settle in towards the back end of the first innings, it seemed that the explosive batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals had a great chance to chase the total down. They got off to a solid start, but then Mark Wood came into the attack and changed the game in the space of two deliveries.

Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh were both cleaned up with absolute snorters and DC were suddenly in deep trouble. The likes of David Warner and Rilee Rossouw tried their best, but the LSG bowlers applied the squeeze and ensured that the required run rate went beyond the visitors' reach.

LSG will be absolutely buoyed by the win, while DC will look back at their batting line-up and also at the dropped catches in the first innings.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes