"Tujhe ball dikh raha hai?"- Fans erupt as Mark Wood blows DC away with searing pace during LSG vs DC game in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 02, 2023 00:26 IST
Mark Wood was too good to handle for the DC batters (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mark Wood produced a match-winning performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening encounter of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 1. The England star returned with stunning figures of 5/14 and ensured that LSG beat DC by 50 runs.

The Super Giants posted a mammoth total of 193/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a sensational 73-run knock from Kyle Mayers and some crucial contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the end.

Delhi did get off to a good start in the chase, but the double strike from Wood was something the visitors just couldn't recover from.

Fans on Twitter hailed Mark Wood for his sensational five-wicket haul and for proving just how good he is when bowling in full rhythm. One said:

"Tujhe ball dikh raha hai?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Mark Wood is the star, coming back into IPL after 5 long years, he has taken 5 wickets from 14 runs.Mark Wood, Take a bow. https://t.co/AxaEi0Z4sh
Mark Wood tonight:0,WD,0,W,W,NB,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,W,2,2,1,1,1,0,W,4,0,0,W,0 - 5/14.He missed the last season due to injury, but started this year with a fifer! https://t.co/RFNSV8jcbY
Relentless accuracy from Wood. Pace with purpose.Batters going to have a tough time if he bowls like this. That was nothing short of a masterclass today! #IPL2023 #LSGvDC
What a great spell, 5 wickets now; killed the game with his 2 balls in his first over early on. Brilliant Mark Wood🔥.
Mark Wood 5/14. Truly a game-changing spell from the English pacer. Broke the back of Delhi's chase. 🔥#IPL2023
What an incredible comeback from Mark Wood: 3 wickets in 2 overs - conceding just 3 runs. 11 dots out of 12. This comes after missing the entire season last year owing to injury. Game-changing!
Mark wood hitting stumps at 148Km/h hits me different Once upon a time there lived a ghost💛
Time to bring out the good old adage - pace is pace yaar!That was box-office stuff from Mark Wood. Any lover of thrilling fast-bowling would have enjoyed every bit of that over! #IPL2023 #LSGvDC
Akin to a cheat code. Mark Wood breathing fire 🔥https://t.co/HRO65oF6zX
‘Wood’ left his ‘Mark’ on Ekana! @LucknowIPL @MAWood33 https://t.co/EbqPKv3Uwp
Pace pace only pace..... Lightening pace MARK WOOD#LSGvDC #LSGvDC https://t.co/aL3prOWxeF
Mark Thunder Wood 🔥⚡❤️#LSGvDC#IPL2023https://t.co/uNyyNH5k1m
Pace is pace yaar perfectly suits for Mark Wood. Both were unplayable delivery. Crazy stuff.
Mark Wood left IPL 5 years ago as a bit of meme bowler, “all pace no brains”, “the faster he bowls the further he will fly off the bat.” He’s returning quicker and with more control than ever, he really became THAT guy
This is serious pace from Mark wood 👏
Mark Wood starts his run up😱DC batters😂#LSGvsDC #DCvLSG #ipl #ipl2023 #Cricket https://t.co/E72p9EiJc4
DC batters facing Mark Wood https://t.co/izxDr9QQjS

Wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh by Mark Wood were decisive in LSG's win

With dew starting to settle in towards the back end of the first innings, it seemed that the explosive batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals had a great chance to chase the total down. They got off to a solid start, but then Mark Wood came into the attack and changed the game in the space of two deliveries.

Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh were both cleaned up with absolute snorters and DC were suddenly in deep trouble. The likes of David Warner and Rilee Rossouw tried their best, but the LSG bowlers applied the squeeze and ensured that the required run rate went beyond the visitors' reach.

LSG will be absolutely buoyed by the win, while DC will look back at their batting line-up and also at the dropped catches in the first innings.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

Edited by Ankush Das
