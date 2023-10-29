Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again made full use of his rich vein of form in the 2023 World Cup game against England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. While he couldn't score his eighth World Cup hundred, Rohit still managed to score a fine 87 off 101 balls on a pretty tricky pitch.

It wasn't an easy start for the Men in Blue as they lost their first three wickets pretty quickly. Rohit at the other end adjusted to the conditions really well and looked set to get to his hundred. However, he miscued a slog straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket.

Fans on X were disappointed to see Rohit Sharma not get to his hundred. However, they also praised the Indian captain for his knock, especially given the pitch and the match situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma's knock kept the Indian innings together

India got what they wanted despite losing the toss as England put them into bat first. However, the pitch in Lucknow wasn't as straightforward as it seemed to be and the batters understandably found it tough.

Shubman Gill struggled to get going and was cleaned up by a brilliant delivery from Chris Woakes. The pressure of dot balls got the better of Virat Kohli as he was dismissed for an 8-ball duck.

KL Rahul then got together with Rohit Sharma and the duo just consolidated India's innings with a crucial stand of 91 runs. Both Rahul and Rohit will look back at their shot selection and wonder if it was needed in that situation.

However, Suryakumar Yadav scored a crucial 49 down the order and India's tail wagged to get them to 229/9 in their 50 overs. The hosts will need early wickets to make a match out of it as the pitch could get better to bat under lights.