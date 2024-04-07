Twitter goes berserk as Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav returns for 2024 IPL clash against Delhi Capitals

Fans couldn't keep calm as Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav made his much-awaited return for the franchise's 2024 IPL game against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Wanhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

The 33-year-old, who was last in action during India's T20I series against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023, spent time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabilitation. He had suffered a grade II tear in his ankle during the T20I series against South Africa and also underwent a hernia operation.

The number one-ranked T20I batter's comeback will come as a relief for not just the Mumbai Indians but also for Team India given that the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is fast approaching. Suryakumar has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up since rejoining them from the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2018 IPL.

Last season, the local boy was at his usual best, amassing 605 runs at a strike rate of 181.14 which included five half-centuries and a century.

The Mumbai Indians lost their previous home game against the Rajasthan Royals, where they put up a forgettable display of batting. Suryakumar's return will bolster the Mumbai Indians batting which requires a player of his experience and credentials to dominate the middle overs.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians yet to open their account in 2024 IPL

The five-time winners are yet to open their account in the 2024 IPL having lost all their three fixtures so far - against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. Nothing has been going right for Hardik Pandya's men on and off the pitch in this edition of the IPL.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the team has brought in all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi to add balance to their XI for the game against Delhi Capitals.

Although they have been in such situations during the previous editions, Mumbai are now desperate for a win.

Can they register their first victory of this season or will it be four defeats in a row to start the season with? Well, we will have to wait and watch the proceedings at the Wankhede for an answer!