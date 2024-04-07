Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma smashes 49 off 27 balls during MI vs DC 2024 IPL clash

Twitter went crazy as Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma smashed 49 runs off just 27 deliveries in the 2024 IPL's Match 20 against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. His knock, which was scored at an astonishing strike rate of 181.48, comprised six fours and three sixes. The Indian cricket team captain's blitzkrieg at the top of the order gave the hosts a cracking start to their innings.

Although he came close to scoring his first half-century of this IPL season, Delhi Capitals' slow left-arm orthodox bowler Axar Patel bowled Rohit Sharma out when all he needed was just one run for his fifty. The 35-year-old, who got out for a golden duck in the Mumbai Indians' previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals, registered scores of 43 and 26 in the franchise's first two matches of this edition of the IPL.

The Men in Blue are batting first in their clash against the Delhi Capitals after Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the league standings with no wins in the three matches they have placed so far.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X for Rohit Sharma's splendid knock against the Delhi Capitals:

Can the Delhi Capitals return to winning ways in 2024 IPL?

Meanwhile, the visitors are at the ninth spot in the ongoing 2024 IPL points table with two points in four matches. Their only win so far was against the Chennai Super Kings in Vizag where they defeated the five-time winners by 20 runs. They have so far lost against the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although these are early days in the season, the Delhi Capitals need to put up a strong display and get their campaign back on track with a victory against the Mumbai Indians. But it wouldn't be easy for them given the strong batting line-up, the home support and the fact that Men in Blue are desperate to open their account in this edition of the league.

Will the Delhi Capitals prevail by overcoming the Mumbai Indians challenge or will Hardik Pandya's men reign supreme at the Wankhede on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon?