Twitter goes wild as Sanjay Manjrekar asks Wankhede crowd to 'Behave' at the MI vs RR IPL 2024 game's toss

Twitter was flooded with reactions after former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium to 'behave' during the toss ahead of IPL 2024's Match 14 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first.

MI's decision to replace long-serving captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya has received extensive criticism from fans since the beginning of the season. The Indian all-rounder was booed by fans in Ahmedabad ahead of Mumbai Indians' season opener against Gujarat Titans. The trend continued during the team's second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad three days later.

In anticipation of the same and given the fact that it was Hardik's first IPL home game after replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm, Sanjay Manjrekar had to ask the Mumbai crowd to behave while introducing the captains at the toss presentation.

Manjrekar's request has now gone viral on the internet with mixed reactions pouring in from across the cricketing fraternity on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter). Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions to Manjrekar's statement during the toss:

Can Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians avoid a hat-trick of losses in the first three games of IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians are placed at the last spot in the ongoing IPL 2024 points table with two losses in as many matches so far. While they came close to chasing down the target of 169 runs against the Gujarat Titans, they eventually lost the fixture by a margin of just six runs. Against Pat Cummins' men, despite conceding a record team total in the league's history (277/3), they fought hard and ended up scoring 246-5.

The five-time winners will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in their first home game of the season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. But it won't be easy for them to derail the high-flying Rajasthan Royals, who have secured victories in their first two matches.