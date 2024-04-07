Twitter roasts Hardik Pandya for his 33-ball-39 in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Fans criticized Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya as he scored 39 runs off 33 balls in match number 20 of the 2024 IPL against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. His innings included three fours and a six, with a strike rate of 118.18.

Fans weren't happy with the 30-year-old's knock as the other batters scored tremendously well at a better strike rate. Comeback man Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the exceptions, having got out for single-digit scores.

This is not the first time the all-rounder is being criticized for his batting approach. Earlier, the fans vented out their frustration after his knock of 24 runs off 20 balls while chasing a mammoth 278 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X for Hardik Pandya's knock against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A forgettable start to the 2024 IPL campaign for captain Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya replaced the extremely successful Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of the ongoing 2024 IPL season. Right from his appointment as the skipper, nothing has gone well for him and the team. From being booed by the crowd to being criticized for his decisions as a leader, Pandya has seen it all so far.

Adding to the woes, the five-time IPL winners are at the bottom of the league standings having lost all three matches they have played so far. Nevertheless, having amassed 234 runs against the Delhi Capitals, they have a very good chance of opening their account in this edition of the IPL. After a poor display of batting in their previous home encounter, the way they batted against Rishabh Pant's men is indeed a welcome sign for the franchise and its passionate fans.