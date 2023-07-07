Twitter user shares thread featuring rare pictures of MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday 

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7. On the occasion, a Twitter user shared a thread on his handle, featuring some rare pictures, which captures the legendary cricketer’s journey from a child to present.

A keeper-batter born in Ranchi, Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. After a few low scores, he hammered 148 off 123 balls in a one-dayer against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005. He did not look back after that.

Wishes have been pouring in for the legend on his special day on Friday. A Twitter user named @thegoat_msd_ shared a thread on his social media account, which features a compilation of pictures from various phases of Dhoni’s life. The thread was shared with the caption:

“MS Dhoni but he gets older as you scroll.”

The former India stumper retired from international cricket in August 2020, a year after he had played his last match for the country - the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

He, however, continues to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under his guidance, CSK lifted a record-equaling fifth title earlier this year.

When MS Dhoni only wanted to make ₹30 lakh from cricket

Dhoni is known for being a humble personality despite his glorious achievements in the game, which have earned him superstar status.

However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has revealed that as a newcomer all he wanted was to earn ₹30 lakh from cricket so that he could live a peaceful life in his hometown Ranchi.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer opened up on the interesting story and recalled:

“In 2005, I had made my comeback and Dhoni had come into the Indian team towards the end of 2004. Me, my wife, Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Dhoni, we used to sit on the seats which were behind. Dhoni used to talk to my wife quite a lot. He used to say that his aim is to make ₹30 lakh, so he could spend the rest of his life very peacefully in Ranchi. He didn’t want to leave Ranchi also - ‘kuch bhi jo jaaye, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga’, he used to say.”

Jaffer added:

“He was new to the team, so he felt that ₹30 lakh would be enough for him to live peacefully. I remember he said to my wife, ‘Bhabhi, mujhe 30 laakh rupay banane hai’ [I want to earn ₹30 lakh].”

Dhoni went to represent India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He remains the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC white-ball titles.

