"Two of the most important men in my life"- KL Rahul shares emotional post for father and Suniel Shetty on Father's Day

Indian batter KL Rahul had a heartfelt message for his father Dr. K.N. Lokesh and also his father-in-law and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on the occasion of Father's Day.

The cricketer took to Instagram and posted candid photos with the two. The pictures seemed to be taken during all the traditional functions ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul wrote about how important the two men have been in his life and how much he loves and respects them. Here's what he captioned the photos with on Instagram:

"Grateful for the love, wisdom,strength and the guidance from two of the most important men in my life. Happy Father's Day👨‍👦🤗♥️"

KL Rahul still recovering from his thigh injury

KL Rahul is still on the road to recovery after he injured his thigh in the field during the IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Lucknow skipper missed the rest of the IPL and also failed to recover in time for India's World Test Championship final against Australia.

Team India seemed to feel the pinch of Rahul's absence as he played a crucial role with Rohit Sharma during the 2021 tour of England to help India win two Tests. His temperament and willingness to leave the ball and know where his off stump is something that other Indian batters couldn't quite apply in the WTC final.

However, Rahul continues to be a crucial member of India's ODI side. He has excellent numbers as a middle-order batter and his ability to keep wickets also gives India the flexibility and balance that they need.

While there's still not a set date for Rahul's expected international comeback, India will be hoping that he gets back to peak fitness soon with the ODI World Cup later this year.

