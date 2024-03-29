U19 Women's Tri-Nation Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs England, Match 2

The second match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation series witnessed England take on Australia in a T20 game on Friday at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The England team secured a dominating 35-run victory over Australia.

Yesterday, Sri Lanka prevailed over Australia by seven runs. As per the latest standings, England are at the top, while Sri Lanka are second in the table. Meanwhile, Australia languishes at the bottom of the points table with losses in both games.

This series will see Australia, England, and Sri Lanka square off in four T20s, followed by three 50-over games. The tournament is set to culminate on April 9, and the winner will be decided based on the team’s points after playing both formats.

It will be interesting to see how the tournament shapes up and the performances of young players as they prepare for the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup slated to be played in Malaysia

Josie Groves, and Sophia Smale help England start off the tournament with a win

England won the toss and elected to bat first, which proved to misfire them in the initial part of the first half. Davina Perrin (10), Erin Thomas (6), Charis Pavely (1), and Alexa Stonehouse (0) fell in quick succession for the team. As a result, the English team were reeling at 30/4 in the sixth over.

However, the pair of Jodi Grewcock and Josie Groves were sensible with their approach and kept the team steady in crunch situations. They found the odd boundaries and kept the run-rate ticking. They stitched together a 90-run stand before Grewcock (31) was dismissed in the 15th over. But, Groves accelerated to score 57 off 41 and helped the team finish on 146.

In reply, Australia lost the wickets of Kate Pelle and Samara Dulvin in the first over, courtesy of Alexa Stonehouse’s impressive line length. Soon, Sophie Smale secured a wicket of Amy Smith (6), who was unable to get going.

Smale made Grace Lyons (4) and Lucy Hamilton (12) her victims, as the Women in Yellow were stuttering at 50/5 in the 13th over. Although Eleanor Larosa (41*) and Hasrat Gill (40*) gave an account of their talent, the Aussie team could only manage to score 111 in their designated 20 overs. Smale finished with figures of 3/19 in four overs and was the finest performer for England.

The next game of the series will take place between Sri Lanka and England on Saturday, March 30, in Hambantota.

