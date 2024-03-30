U19 Women's Tri-Nation Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sri Lanka vs England, Match 3

Match 3 of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation series witnessed Sri Lanka taking on England in a T20 game on Saturday (March 30) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Both sides were impressive with their efforts, but the home team clinched a thrilling victory by six runs. With two wins in as many games, Sri Lanka are at the top of the table with a net run rate of 0.325.

The English team is at second position with a solitary win in two games at a net run rate of 0.725. Meanwhile, the Australian team is in third position with two losses and a net run-rate of -1.05.

Efforts from Nethmi Senarathne, and Shashini Gimhani pave the way for Sri Lanka to become table-toppers

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, and with that, they lost the wicket of Dewmi Vihanga (11) in the third over. Then, Ava Lee was sensational in securing the wicket of Sanjana Kavindi (8).

However, Nethmi Senarathne and Manudi Nanayakkara were terrific with their efforts to steer the team comfortably. However, Ava Lee broke the 75-run stand by dismissing Manudi Nanayakkara (30). Soon, she got rid of Senarathne (51) as well, resulting in Sri Lanka posting 128 on the board in their designated 20 overs. Lee finished with figures of 4/19 in four overs and limited the Lankan team to a low total.

In reply, England were off to a fine start with Davina Perrin (23) and Erin Thomas (21). Both batters scored three fours and a six to get things underway in a fine fashion. Then, Charis Pavely (20) and Abi Norgrove (31) were impressive as well to continue the momentum.

However, Amu Surenkumar (0), Josie Groves (9), and Alexa Stonehouse (2) couldn’t contribute to the scores much, and England were under pressure. Although Sophia Smale (12*) remained unbeaten, the English team could not seal the chase and lost by six runs. Shashini Gimhani was the finest bowler for Sri Lanka with figures of 2/12 in four overs.

On April 1, Australia will be up against Sri Lanka in their second match-up of this tournament.

