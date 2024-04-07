U19 Women's Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia U-19 vs England U-19, Match 2

The second game of the Women’s U19 Tri-series 2024 was a clash between Australia and England, played on Sunday (April 7) at Galle International Stadium.

The Australian team secured a two-wicket victory over England in the important encounter. With this victory, they moved to the top of the table with two wins in as many games and a net run-rate of 1.142.

Meanwhile, England are second with a net run-rate of -0.561, while Sri Lanka are third with a net run-rate of -1.76.

Eleanor Larosa’s all-round efforts help Australia secure a victory

England won the toss and batted first. Although they lost Erin Thomas (2) early, her partner, Jodi Grewcock guided the team in the right direction. She got fine support from Abi Norgrove, who was sensible to see out crucial opening spells of the key bowlers.

Grewcock (33) and Norgrove (21) put together a 59-run stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. Thereafter, Charis Pavely (23) and Sophia Smale (26) were efficient as well but failed to convert their starts like the top-order batters.

Nevertheless, Katie Jones was sensational, slamming 57 off 46 balls, with seven fours to drive the team’s run-rate. Meanwhile, Mary Taylor remained unbeaten on 33* off 48 to help England finish on 239. Eleanor Larosa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with three wickets.

In response, Ines McKeon (31 off 17) provided Australia with a flying start. But, along with her, they lost Amy Smith (9) and Samara Dulvin (5) early as well. At this stage, Eleanor Larosa (52) and Kate Pelle (56) arrived at the crease and provided stability to the team. They stitched an important 109-run stand to keep the team in good stead.

In the end, the contributions of Lucy Hamilton (21) and Hasrat Gill (23*) helped Australia to chase down the score with two wickets to spare. Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked up two wickets for the England team.

In their next league game, England will meet the hosts, Sri Lanka on Tuesday (April 9). It will be the final fixture of the series, and the combined (T20 + One-day) winner will be announced.

