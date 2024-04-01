U19 Women's Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19, Match 4

Match 4 of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation series witnessed Australia taking on Sri Lanka in a T20 game on Monday (April 1) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The Australian team registered their maiden win in the tournament by seven wickets after facing two losses on the trot. Despite this victory, Australia are in third place in the points table with a net run-rate of -0.683. The England team stands second in the table with a solitary victory in two games and a net run-rate of 0.725.

Although Sri Lanka lost today’s game, they are still at the top with two wins in three appearances and a net run-rate of 0.20.

On that note, let’s check out what transpired in today’s game between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Clinical all-round performances help Australia secure their first victory

Australia won the toss and decided to field first, which didn’t look like a wise decision as the Sri Lankan opening partnership was impressive to give a positive start for them. Sanjana Kavindi was terrific to slam 39 off 29, with eight fours and set the platform for the hosts.

However, the other batters like Dewmi Vihanga (10) and Hiruni Hansika (10) couldn’t contribute to the scores much. Although Manudi Nanayakkara (19) and Rashmi Nethranjalee (16) started well, they could not convert their starts into a substantial contribution.

In the end, Rashmika Sewwandi remained unbeaten on 14*, as the Sri Lankan team posted a total of 132 on the board. Maggie Clark and Juliette Morton picked up two wickets each for the Australian team.

Thereafter, Australia’s batter, Ines McKeon (10) was dismissed early. However, Grace Lyons was impressive with her timing to steer the team in the right direction. After Samara Dulvin (13) was dismissed, the team needed credible support to chase down the score.

At this stage, Lucy Hamilton came to the crease and was terrific with her ball-striking abilities to increase the tempo of the team. She remained unbeaten on 56* off 41, also hitting eight fours through her incredible innings. Hamilton got support from Ella Briscoe (14*), as Australia completed the chase in the last ball of the innings.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!