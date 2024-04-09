U19 Women's Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19, Match 3

The third game of the Women’s U19 Tri-series 2024 saw England lock horns with Sri Lanka on Tuesday, April 9, at Galle International Stadium.

The Sri Lankan team emerged victorious by 118 runs, ending the series in second position with a solitary win in two games. England stood last, as they lost both of their games. The Australian team emerged as the best team in the series with two wins from as many games.

With this game, the T20 and One-Day leg of the Tri-nation series has now concluded.

Dewmi Vihanga, Chamodi Praboda help Sri Lanka dominate England

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. They were off to a good start with Sanjana Kavindi (27) and Sumudu Nisansala (27) making significant contributions. The duo were sensible to guide the team in the right direction while overcoming the challenge posed by the talented English pacers.

Then, Manudi Nanayakkara (25) and Dewmi Vihanga (25) stitched another hefty partnership to continue the team’s momentum. It was Rashmika Sewwandi (59), who was flawless with her timing to accelerate the team’s score.

The rest of the batting line-up didn’t trouble the scorer much, as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 226. Amu Surenkumar, Sophia Smale, and Charis Pavely picked two wickets each for the England team.

In reply, opener Jodi Grewcock (26) impressed the visitors; however, the in-form Davina Perrin (8) failed to show up in this game. Amu Surenkumar (25) and Abi Norgrove (14) couldn’t convert their starts into a big knock.

The batting line-up was put under pressure by the Sri Lankan bowlers, as Chamodi Praboda finished with figures of 5/42, while Dewmi Vihanga returned with 4/43. The England team were all-out for a meager 118 and lost the game by a whopping 108 runs.

Nevertheless, they stood first in the T20 leg of the Tri-Nation series with three wins in four games. It would help them prepare for next year’s U19 T20 World Cup, slated to take place in Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had fine performances in both formats, while Australia rebounded from the last position in the T20s to rank as the finest in the 50-over format.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!