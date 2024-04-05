U19 Women's Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka U-19 vs Australia U-19, Match 1

The One-day leg of the Women’s U19 Tri-series 2024 kickstarted with the match-up between Sri Lanka and Australia on Friday (April 5) at Galle International Stadium.

It is evident that the T20 leg of the Tri-series saw England emerge as the best team with three wins in four league games. The team with the most combined points in the T20 and One-day leg will emerge as the winners.

The Australian team was able to secure a 88-run victory over Sri Lanka. They are now at the top of the table with a net run-rate of +1.76. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to correct their mistakes and make a comeback with an improved performance against England on April 7.

Lucy Hamilton’s all-round effort helps Australia start off with a victory

Batting first, Australia lost Kate Pelle (6) early through a run-out dismissal. However, Grace Lyons and Lucy Hamilton were terrific to steer the team in the right direction. After assessing the conditions well, the duo found consistent boundaries.

Shashini Gimhani broke their 91-run stand by dismissing Lyons (39) in the 22nd over. Then, Ella Briscoe (27) contributed well to continue the team’s momentum. On the other end, Hamilton continued her impressive ball-striking, before getting dismissed on 80 off 96 balls.

Hasrat Gill scored 29, as the Australian team was bundled out for 228. Contribution from Chamodi Praboda and Gimhani with three wickets each, followed by Hiruni Hansika with two wickets, was in vain as the Australian team had the upper hand.

In reply, Sri Lanka were reduced to 16/3, courtesy of Bonnie Berry’s sensational opening spell. Although Sanjana Kavindi did well to score 54 off 94, she didn’t get potent support from the other end and was dismissed by Hamilton.

In the end, Hiruni Hansika contributed 22* off 40, but the Sri Lankan team was all-out for just 140, therefore losing the game by 88 runs. Berry and Hamilton scalped three wickets apiece for the visitors.

It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka can make a strong comeback against the English side on Sunday, with the three match leagues coming to an end.

