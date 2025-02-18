Uncapped 25-year-old bowler dismisses Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Dube in the same over in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 semifinal

Star Indian players Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube had a forgettable outing in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 semifinals. Nagpur is hosting the second semifinal between Vidarbha and Mumbai, where a 25-year-old uncapped bowler named Parth Rekhade destroyed the star-studded Mumbai batting lineup.

Mumbai's batting department featured current Indian batters like Rahane, Yadav and Dube. It seemed like the trio would make a huge impact in the semifinal match but it took just one over from Parth Rekhade to dismiss all three batters.

Slow left-arm spinner Rekhade came in to bowl the 41st over of Mumbai's innings with the score at 113/2. Rekhade picked up Ajinkya Rahane's wicket on the first ball by rattling his stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat next. He played a dot ball before handing a catch to Danish Malewar off the next delivery, inviting Shivam Dube to the middle. Even Dube started with a dot ball, and on the next ball, Rekhade dismissed him caught out, with Atharva Taide taking the catch.

Can Mumbai take the first-innings lead despite ducks from Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav?

Both Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav got out for two-ball ducks against Parth Rekhade. Before that, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket for 18 runs. Mumbai slumped from 113/2 to 113/5 after the 41st over ended.

Vidarbha took two more wickets before stumps on Day 2 to leave Mumbai at 188/7 after 59 overs. Shardul Thakur's impressive 41-ball 37 helped Mumbai cross the 150-run mark. However, Mumbai still trails Vidarbha by 195 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 semifinal match.

The first-innings lead is quite crucial in such games because if the match ends in a draw, the team with the first-innings lead progresses to the next round. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai can bounce back.

