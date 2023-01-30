Despite chasing a modest target of 100, Hardik Pandya-led Team India huffed and puffed their way to victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.
On a track that had plenty of assistance for the spinners, batting was by no means easy. Yet, the hosts' approach left a lot to be desired owing to the number of dot deliveries that they played out and their inability to rotate strike on a regular basis.
Eventually, it boiled down to 7 needed off the final over and 3 needed off 2 deliveries before Suryakumar Yadav struck a boundary to seal the deal for India with a ball to spare.
Fans, however, were not pleased with their approach by any means and were left disgruntled and frustrated. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure and trolled the hosts for making heavy weather of a small target.
Here's how they reacted:
"It was a shocker of a wicket" - Indian captain Hardik Pandya after India level the series against New Zealand
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya called out the pitches rolled out in Lucknow and the 1st T20I in Ranchi as "shockers.". He reckoned that the curators would have to prepare better wickets for a T20 contest.
Pandya said:
"To be honest this was a shocker of a wicket, the two games we've played on. I don't mind difficult wickets, I'm all for that. But these two wickets are not made for T20. So somewhere down the line, the curators...they should make sure that they prepare the game (wicket) previously rather than having a couple of games there [sic]."
Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, but were found in all sorts of trouble against the turning ball.
The Pandya-led side didn't turn to their two frontline pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi, until the 18th over, as the spinners strangled the Kiwis to restrict them to 99/8 in their 20 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 31-ball 26, although he too struggled during his stay in the middle.
The 3rd T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.
What did you make of India's approach to the chase in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand? Let us know in the comments section below!
Also read: [Watch] Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Daryl Mitchell with a superb delivery in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.
Poll : Which team will win the decider in Ahmedabad?
India
New Zealand
0 votes