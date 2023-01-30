Despite chasing a modest target of 100, Hardik Pandya-led Team India huffed and puffed their way to victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

On a track that had plenty of assistance for the spinners, batting was by no means easy. Yet, the hosts' approach left a lot to be desired owing to the number of dot deliveries that they played out and their inability to rotate strike on a regular basis.

Eventually, it boiled down to 7 needed off the final over and 3 needed off 2 deliveries before Suryakumar Yadav struck a boundary to seal the deal for India with a ball to spare.

Fans, however, were not pleased with their approach by any means and were left disgruntled and frustrated. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure and trolled the hosts for making heavy weather of a small target.

Rahul Kumar @rahulk_1019 Hardik coming in 16th over and 7 off 15 is just criminal stuff..not even able to rotate..this is damn irritating Hardik coming in 16th over and 7 off 15 is just criminal stuff..not even able to rotate..this is damn irritating

Udit @udit_buch Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Finisher Surya, needed 3 from 2 & then he smashed a boundary. Finisher Surya, needed 3 from 2 & then he smashed a boundary. https://t.co/kmmuPBJN14 Nerves of steel seriously, we were chasing a mammoth 100 runs and when we needed 3 off 2 after that, no way any other player barring SKY would have held nerves. Clutch knock twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Nerves of steel seriously, we were chasing a mammoth 100 runs and when we needed 3 off 2 after that, no way any other player barring SKY would have held nerves. Clutch knock twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Of edges Hattrick for HardikOf edges Hattrick for Hardik 🔥 🔥 Of edges

Archer @poserarcher Ek Dhoni kam tha wo gaya and ye dusra bana diya. What happened to the finisher Hardik. Itni easy game ko difficult bana diya. Ek Dhoni kam tha wo gaya and ye dusra bana diya. What happened to the finisher Hardik. Itni easy game ko difficult bana diya.

Manya @CSKian716 Dravid saab's expression tells you everything about this chase. Dravid saab's expression tells you everything about this chase. 😭 https://t.co/hNw84ePD1w

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul I swear man a Hall Of Shame chase this. I swear man a Hall Of Shame chase this.

Shel @ThatGoanDude So thankful I avoided watching this game, would have cried seeing this Indian innings #INDvNZ So thankful I avoided watching this game, would have cried seeing this Indian innings #INDvNZ

Archer @poserarcher You can't be 3 needed of 2 with six wickets in hand. But finally we won . But not at all great win.

And your good player of spin Hooda didn't bat. You can't be 3 needed of 2 with six wickets in hand. But finally we won . But not at all great win.And your good player of spin Hooda didn't bat.

Minnie Sharma @serialchiller23 Guys who cant even middle the white ball against New Zealand Part time spinners, Rishabh Pant ko BGT mey replace karne aarhe hain. 🥲 Guys who cant even middle the white ball against New Zealand Part time spinners, Rishabh Pant ko BGT mey replace karne aarhe hain. 🥲

Pandya, taking a game that deep is a bad idea that could hurt you in the future.

#INDVsNZ #IndvNz According to our potent batting lineup and power hitting, the game ought to have been over in 18 overs.Pandya, taking a game that deep is a bad idea that could hurt you in the future. According to our potent batting lineup and power hitting, the game ought to have been over in 18 overs.Pandya, taking a game that deep is a bad idea that could hurt you in the future.#INDVsNZ #IndvNz

Even Under 19 women’s team could have chased it by 17th over .



#IndvsNz India took this match to the last over !Even Under 19 women’s team could have chased it by 17th over . India took this match to the last over ! Even Under 19 women’s team could have chased it by 17th over . #IndvsNz

"It was a shocker of a wicket" - Indian captain Hardik Pandya after India level the series against New Zealand

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya called out the pitches rolled out in Lucknow and the 1st T20I in Ranchi as "shockers.". He reckoned that the curators would have to prepare better wickets for a T20 contest.

Pandya said:

"To be honest this was a shocker of a wicket, the two games we've played on. I don't mind difficult wickets, I'm all for that. But these two wickets are not made for T20. So somewhere down the line, the curators...they should make sure that they prepare the game (wicket) previously rather than having a couple of games there [sic]."

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, but were found in all sorts of trouble against the turning ball.

The Pandya-led side didn't turn to their two frontline pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi, until the 18th over, as the spinners strangled the Kiwis to restrict them to 99/8 in their 20 overs.

#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to win a low-scoring thriller📸 BCCI India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to win a low-scoring thriller 💥🇮🇳📸 BCCI #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/LIPxuSOxaQ

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 31-ball 26, although he too struggled during his stay in the middle.

The 3rd T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

