"Unluckiest cricketer of all time" - Fans react to Sanju Samson's absence from India's squad for ODI series vs Australia

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson failed to find a place in India's squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia.

Samson was also not a part of India's main squad for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 and was named as a reserve player. He has an impressive record to his name in ODIs, having chalked up 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.71.

Soon after the squad was announced, several fans took to social media to slam the team management for ignoring Samson yet again. Here are some of the top reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Sanju Samson notched up a fine half-century in his most recent ODI appearance. He scored 51 runs off 41 balls in the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies in August.

KL Rahul to lead India in first two ODIs against Australia

The opening encounter of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.

The second match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore (September 24), while the final contest will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot (September 27).

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two games. They will return for the third ODI. KL Rahul will captain the side for the first and second fixtures, with Ravindra Jadeja named as his deputy.

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India's squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj