"Unreal favouritism for MI lobby" - Fans slam Indian think tank for benching Sanju Samson in 1st ODI vs WI

Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson didn't find a place in the playing XI for the ODI series opener against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.

Ishan Kishan got the nod over Samson for the first ODI of the series. Samson's last appearance in the Men in Blue's 50-over team came against New Zealand in November 2022, where he scored 36 runs off 38 balls.

After a brief absence from the ODI team, the right-handed batter was recalled for the series in West Indies. It remains to be seen if will get a chance in the remaining two fixtures.

Following the announcement of the playing XI, several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Samson's absence.

Here are some of the top reactions:

SHIJU @iamabyshiju @DelhiCapitals #justiceforsanjusamson ... If you are a true supporter of indian cricket, Speak out for Sanju Samson

Pavan @pavanacp28

What a story



Rejections are written in GOLDEN LETTERS in his fate

I hope no cricketer should face what he faced in his career



#INDvsWI

Twitter

Umarrr @Halfprofessor47

Again they steal sanju's place and gave it to another's!!

Poor guy, didn't get chances properly when got made good runs averaging 66, and still getting ignored again



#SanjuSamson

#INDvsWI

Aaradhya @Aaradhya_2003



•Sanju when performed well - Sky and Ishan makes it to the XI.



No wonder why we're unable to win ICC tournaments.



BCCI



#WIvsIND

Chinmay @ChinmayK75 #SanjuSamson

Randeep Singh @Randeep96458846 @BCCI Very poor team selection.

You don't deserve to win the world cup because of politics.

Where is Sanju Samson...?

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri

If it's ODI World Cup year then Sanju Samson will play T20Is.



Ankit Kandira @ankit_kandira1

#SanjuSamson #JusticforSanjuSamson

I am only watching Cricket because Sanju Samson

No Sanju

Ramesh Ramakrishnan @rrkrish1992 @BCCI Sanju Samson still not in the playing XI.I still don't understand what dirty politics you people are playing.I have stopped watching cricket because of this.Terrible board and terrible selection.

CA Akash Sanghai @AkashSanghaiCA This is ridiculous. Isha Kishan getting chances ahead of Sanju Samson. Probably he should join MI next year if he wants to play for India. Feeling sad for Sanju! #SanjuSamson

Prathisha.P @prathi_17_18

#JusticeForSanjuSamson SKY over well deserved Sanju Samson is peak favouritism and politics by the Captain

Notably, Sanju Samson impressed many with his batting exploits in ODIs last year. He featured in 10 games in 2022 and amassed 284 runs at an average of 71.00.

Playing XIs for the 1st ODI between India and West Indies

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Explaining his decision, here's what he said ahead of the match:

"We are gonna field first, no particular reason, just that we wanted to try a few different things and see where we are as a team. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important."

"At times, we are going to try out different players but we don't want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners."

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie