UP coach suspended after video of him getting massage from minor cricketer goes viral

Abdul Ahad, a cricket coach at the Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium in Deoria, was recently captured getting a body massage from a young cricketer inside the hostel.

The video has since gone viral on social media and Ahad was condemned by many for his actions. In the aftermath of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the coach on Friday, February 10. According to several reports, the said video is from August 2022.

Notably, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh ordered a probe after the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday. A three-member probing team, consisting of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the Deputy District Inspector of School and the District Youth Welfare Officer was assigned.

Ahad will report to the Regional Sports Office in Lucknow for the duration of his suspension. Uttar Pradesh Sports Director Dr RP Singh has also asked Deputy Director RN Singh to probe the incident.

"Appropriate action will be taken" - Sub Divisional Magistrate Sadar Saurabh Singh on the coach's actions

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Saurabh Singh, who is a member of the probing team, stated that it is highly condemnable to make children or sportspersons to do such things.

He claimed that necessary actions would be taken based on the inquiry report. The Indian Express quoted Singh as saying:

"It is highly condemnable to make children/sportspersons do such a thing. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report."

Furthermore, Singh also disclosed that the trainee cricketer has made several other allegations against Abdul Ahad. He added that the youngster had mentioned that the coach didn't allow him to speak to his family. The minor cricketer also alleged that Ahad used foul language and did not let him visit his home.

Meanwhile, Ahad told India Today that he had fallen during a game of badminton and had asked the player to give him a body massage because of the pain.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes