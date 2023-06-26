"USA will not recover after this" - Twitter reacts as Sean Williams blasts 174, takes Zimbabwe to 408/6 in CWCQ 2023 match

Sean Williams played a destructive knock against the USA cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 group-stage match. The Zimbabwean captain smacked a 101-ball 174 to help his team post a mammoth 408-run total on the board in 50 overs.

Zimbabwe have already qualified for the Super Sixes round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They rested a few key players, including captain Craig Ervine, for their group-stage match against the USA at the Harare Sports Club.

Sean Williams came out for the toss in Craig Ervine's absence. USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first. The decision did not work in his team's favor at all as the USA bowlers leaked 408 runs in 50 overs.

Williams played a captain's knock and entertained the Zimbabwean fans at the Harare Sports Club. He hit 21 fours and five sixes in his 101-ball knock. Williams could have broken Charles Coventry's record for the highest score by a Zimbabwean in ODI cricket, but Abhishek Paradkar dismissed him caught out on 174.

Cricket fans on Twitter showered praise on Williams for his extraordinary batting performance. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 70 ball hundred vs Nepal.

91(58) vs Netherlands.

65 ball hundred vs USA.



36-year-old Captain Sean Williams on a remarkable touch with bat for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers. 70 ball hundred vs Nepal.91(58) vs Netherlands.65 ball hundred vs USA.36-year-old Captain Sean Williams on a remarkable touch with bat for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers. https://t.co/rLhCFFStO1

Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 @AdamTheofilatos 150 for Sean Williams. It’s his world and we are just living in it! Phenomenal innings from the skipper. 150 for Sean Williams. It’s his world and we are just living in it! Phenomenal innings from the skipper. https://t.co/WwRs7wN2zQ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra TAKE A BOW, SEAN WILLIAMS...!!



One of the greatest innings by a Zimbabwean in ODIs - 174 in just 101 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. The 36 year old captain has stepped up for Zimbabwe in this World Cup Qualifiers. Missed out on a well deserved double hundred. TAKE A BOW, SEAN WILLIAMS...!!One of the greatest innings by a Zimbabwean in ODIs - 174 in just 101 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. The 36 year old captain has stepped up for Zimbabwe in this World Cup Qualifiers. Missed out on a well deserved double hundred. https://t.co/J4cfyaQoEh

Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 @advocatemahere



Zimbabwe are 342/3 after 45 overs (Williams 160*, Burl 18*)



Go Chevrons!



#ZIMvUSA | #CWC23 🟡It’s reported that Sean Williams showing no signs of slowing down!Zimbabwe are 342/3 after 45 overs (Williams 160*, Burl 18*)Go Chevrons! #TeamZimbabwe 🟡It’s reported that Sean Williams showing no signs of slowing down! Zimbabwe are 342/3 after 45 overs (Williams 160*, Burl 18*)Go Chevrons! #TeamZimbabwe🇿🇼#ZIMvUSA | #CWC23 https://t.co/iAL1FkcUBu

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Ryan Burl contributed with 47 off just 16 balls and Sikandar Raza made 48 off only 27 balls. #ZIMvUSA Sean Williams finishes on 174 runs off 101 runs, what an innings by him. Zimbabwe have amassed 408/6 against the USA in Harare - their highest ODI score everRyan Burl contributed with 47 off just 16 balls and Sikandar Raza made 48 off only 27 balls. #CWCQ Sean Williams finishes on 174 runs off 101 runs, what an innings by him. Zimbabwe have amassed 408/6 against the USA in Harare - their highest ODI score ever 👏👏Ryan Burl contributed with 47 off just 16 balls and Sikandar Raza made 48 off only 27 balls. #CWCQ #ZIMvUSA https://t.co/gtDaqbI4bf

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 102*(70) in 1st match.

91(58) in 2nd match.

23(26) in 3rd match.

174(101) in 4th match.



Sean Williams leading Zimbabwe team in this qualifiers, and he had been phenomenal. He leading by example. He is leading runs scorer in this qualifiers - TAKE A BOW, SEAN WILLIAMS. 102*(70) in 1st match.91(58) in 2nd match.23(26) in 3rd match.174(101) in 4th match.Sean Williams leading Zimbabwe team in this qualifiers, and he had been phenomenal. He leading by example. He is leading runs scorer in this qualifiers - TAKE A BOW, SEAN WILLIAMS. https://t.co/dOnP55NPOs

Laiba Abbasi 🏏 @abbasiilaiba



He smashed away 174 runs off only 101 deliveries including fours and sixes, one of the GREATEST ODI innings in WC Qualifiers, Zimbabwe posted a massive total of 408 runs against the USA



#SeanWilliams #ZIMvsUSA Take a BOW, Sean Williams,He smashed away 174 runs off only 101 deliveries includingfours andsixes, one of the GREATEST ODI innings in WC Qualifiers, Zimbabweposted a massive total of 408 runs against the USA Take a BOW, Sean Williams, ❗He smashed away 174 runs off only 101 deliveries including 2️⃣1️⃣ fours and 5️⃣ sixes, one of the GREATEST ODI innings in WC Qualifiers, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 posted a massive total of 408 runs against the USA😳#SeanWilliams #ZIMvsUSA https://t.co/EXtegQ3VbU

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 No of teams against which they have scored an ODI century



Sachin Tendulkar - 11

Ricky Ponting - 11

AB De Villiers - 10

Virat Kohli - 9

Rohit Sharma - 9

Kane Williamson - 9

David Warner - 8

Babar Azam - 7

Joe Root - 7

Jos Buttler - 7

Sean Williams - 7

Steve Smith - 5 No of teams against which they have scored an ODI centurySachin Tendulkar - 11Ricky Ponting - 11AB De Villiers - 10Virat Kohli - 9Rohit Sharma - 9Kane Williamson - 9David Warner - 8Babar Azam - 7Joe Root - 7Jos Buttler - 7Sean Williams - 7Steve Smith - 5 https://t.co/yhbE2zTCAB

Joylord Gumbie, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza supported Sean Williams to perfection

Sean Williams stitched up important partnerships with opener Joylord Gumbie and all-rounders Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza. Williams added 160 runs for the second wicket with Gumbie before the latter lost his wicket for 78.

Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl played whirlwind knocks of 48 and 47, respectively. While Burl smacked 47 runs off just 16 balls, Raza aggregated 48 runs off 27 deliveries. Their cameos played a major role in Zimbabwe scoring their highest team total in ODI cricket history.

You can follow the live scorecard of this match here.

