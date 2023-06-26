"USA will not recover after this" - Twitter reacts as Sean Williams blasts 174, takes Zimbabwe to 408/6 in CWCQ 2023 match

Sean Williams played a destructive knock against the USA cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 group-stage match. The Zimbabwean captain smacked a 101-ball 174 to help his team post a mammoth 408-run total on the board in 50 overs.
Zimbabwe have already qualified for the Super Sixes round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They rested a few key players, including captain Craig Ervine, for their group-stage match against the USA at the Harare Sports Club.
Sean Williams came out for the toss in Craig Ervine's absence. USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first. The decision did not work in his team's favor at all as the USA bowlers leaked 408 runs in 50 overs.
Williams played a captain's knock and entertained the Zimbabwean fans at the Harare Sports Club. He hit 21 fours and five sixes in his 101-ball knock. Williams could have broken Charles Coventry's record for the highest score by a Zimbabwean in ODI cricket, but Abhishek Paradkar dismissed him caught out on 174.
Cricket fans on Twitter showered praise on Williams for his extraordinary batting performance. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Joylord Gumbie, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza supported Sean Williams to perfection
Sean Williams stitched up important partnerships with opener Joylord Gumbie and all-rounders Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza. Williams added 160 runs for the second wicket with Gumbie before the latter lost his wicket for 78.
Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl played whirlwind knocks of 48 and 47, respectively. While Burl smacked 47 runs off just 16 balls, Raza aggregated 48 runs off 27 deliveries. Their cameos played a major role in Zimbabwe scoring their highest team total in ODI cricket history.
