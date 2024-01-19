Usman Khawaja passes concussion test but doubtful for 2nd Test vs West Indies

Australian opener Usman Khawaja passed the first concussion test for the blow to the jaw he suffered while batting in the first Test against the West Indies in Adelaide on Friday. He was sent for a scan of his jaw but was cleared of any fracture as well.

However, Khawaja is still not confirmed to participate in the second Test at the Gabba, which will begin on January 25. He'll undergo another concussion test in 24 hours. As per Cricket Australia's guidelines, if he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll be ruled out for seven days.

Khawaja copped the blow while trying to duck under a sharp bouncer from West Indies' pacer Shamar Joseph. He removed his helmet and looked in immediate discomfort while feeling for his jaw. Later he was shown spitting blood. On the team physio's advice, he walked out retired hurt for 9.

Marnus Labuschagne replaced him at the crease and finished things off, completing a massive 10-wicket win for Australia. Later, the opener joked on social media that he just wanted the number three to "have a hit".

“Thanks for all the well wishes,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I’m fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit.”

In the first innings, the left-hander scored a gritty 111-ball 45 as Australia notched up 283/10 in reply to the West Indies' 188. The visitors skittled out for 120 in the second innings and Australia chased down 26 in the first session of Day 3.

Captains speak on Usman Khawaja's scary blow

After the match, both captains spoke about the incident, which dominated the headlines throughout the day.

“He seemed okay, just a little bit of a sore jaw,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said (via Fox Sports). "We’ll monitor it, but he seemed okay.”

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite revealed that Khawaja also bit his tongue.

“Unfortunate, he bit his tongue as well," he said. “Let’s hope he’s okay, no one wants to see a guy get injured playing this game that we love.”

His absence might open the space for Matt Renshaw to come in and open the innings in the second Test.

