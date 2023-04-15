"Vapas Commentary me chale jao"- Fans roast Dinesh Karthik as he fails yet again with bat in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik faced the wrath of the fans after he failed yet again with the bat on Saturday in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals. In the home game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he got out for a golden duck in the 15th over of the 1st innings while facing Kuldeep Yadav.

RCB batted first in the match after losing the toss and reached 174/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (50) hit a fluent half-century and laid down a solid platform for the middle order. However, they did not make use of it and collapsed meekly, letting go of the start.

Dinesh Karthik was among the middle-order batters who failed to make it count on the day. After a stellar season with the bat last year, Dinesh Karthik has not managed to replicate the same kind of form in IPL 2023. He has the scores of 0(3), 9(8), 1(1)*, and 0(1) in four matches so far.

Fans took note of Dinesh Karthik's batting struggles in IPL 2023 and took to Twitter to troll him brutally. Here are some of the reactions:

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Dinesh Karthik Vapas Commentary me chale jao Dinesh Karthik Vapas Commentary me chale jao https://t.co/zjjGlVsbso

supremo ` @hyperKohli This job suits the most to Dinesh Karthik



People were comparing him with Dhoni last year! lmao This job suits the most to Dinesh KarthikPeople were comparing him with Dhoni last year! lmao https://t.co/Z9XJFWDMTv

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Nasser Hussain waiting for Dinesh Karthik at SKY Sports Nasser Hussain waiting for Dinesh Karthik at SKY Sports https://t.co/DbmA5vzM5M

` @kurkureter Dinesh Karthik in IPL2023 So far



0(3)

9(8)

1(1)*

0(1)



Those who compare me with Dhoni should be jailed. Dinesh Karthik in IPL2023 So far0(3)9(8)1(1)*0(1)Those who compare me with Dhoni should be jailed. https://t.co/lowdzlkoTz

Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 @vaibhav_hatwal Dinesh Karthik on his dismissal: Cricket is crazy sport, every time I touch the ball it go straight to the hands of the fielder Dinesh Karthik on his dismissal: Cricket is crazy sport, every time I touch the ball it go straight to the hands of the fielder https://t.co/Kl4xkvdQZf

Hunटरर ♂ @nickhunterr Dinesh karthik conversation with management inside the dressing room. Dinesh karthik conversation with management inside the dressing room. https://t.co/LZbx2BpS5E

The Cricket Panda @TheCricketPanda Only Rashid, Narine and Harbhajan have more golden ducks than Dinesh Karthik in IPL. Only Rashid, Narine and Harbhajan have more golden ducks than Dinesh Karthik in IPL.

Akif @KM_Akif I'm damn sure Dinesh Karthik struggles against wrist-spin even in his own dreams. I'm damn sure Dinesh Karthik struggles against wrist-spin even in his own dreams. https://t.co/z91FDIL1Dc

Lohpurush Tony Stark @lohpurush_stark #RCBvDC



Ab to maan jao bichare Dinesh Karthik ki baat🥹🥹 Ab to maan jao bichare Dinesh Karthik ki baat🥹🥹 #RCBvDCAb to maan jao bichare Dinesh Karthik ki baat🥹🥹 https://t.co/ZxVcDvVoLx

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



Dismissed thrice by Rashid

Dismissed thrice by Murali

Dismissed thrice by Chahal

Dismissed thrice by Jadeja

Dismissed thrice by Tahir

Dismissed twice by Mishra

Dismissed twice by Shakib

Dismissed twice by Yuvraj

Dismissed twice by Chawla



#IPL2023

#RCBvDC Dinesh Karthik in IPLDismissed thrice by RashidDismissed thrice by MuraliDismissed thrice by ChahalDismissed thrice by JadejaDismissed thrice by TahirDismissed twice by MishraDismissed twice by ShakibDismissed twice by YuvrajDismissed twice by Chawla Dinesh Karthik in IPLDismissed thrice by RashidDismissed thrice by MuraliDismissed thrice by ChahalDismissed thrice by JadejaDismissed thrice by TahirDismissed twice by MishraDismissed twice by ShakibDismissed twice by Yuvraj Dismissed twice by Chawla#IPL2023#RCBvDC https://t.co/jqWpPIrGv3

Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 @aarohi_vns When he is required to score runs



Dinesh Karthik: When he is required to score runsDinesh Karthik: https://t.co/BZaI52JuOy

सोनी🇮🇳 @itsSoni_ 1. Anuj should not be our impact player specially not before hasaranga gets out.

2. if he is really needed then he should have replaced Dinesh Karthik given he is a keeper, because lomror all-round ability. 1. Anuj should not be our impact player specially not before hasaranga gets out. 2. if he is really needed then he should have replaced Dinesh Karthik given he is a keeper, because lomror all-round ability.

👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ @ChekrishnaCk



#RCBvDC

Anuj Rawat

Lomror Dinesh Karthik right nowAnuj RawatLomror Dinesh Karthik right now#RCBvDCAnuj RawatLomror https://t.co/vzdsoMu1ba

Academy Of Naam Bade or Darshan Chote @Sabka_Parody

Dinesh Karthik Sir meet with Chairman SKY and Agreed on Future cooperation.

Chairman Approved his membership request to the Academy.



#RCBvsDC Today first offical visit.Dinesh Karthik Sir meet with Chairman SKY and Agreed on Future cooperation.Chairman Approved his membership request to the Academy. Today first offical visit. Dinesh Karthik Sir meet with Chairman SKY and Agreed on Future cooperation. Chairman Approved his membership request to the Academy.#RCBvsDC https://t.co/k2ORugnkqy

Saikat Ghosh @Ghosh_Analysis



#RCBvDC Dinesh Karthik has given up on India return. Dinesh Karthik has given up on India return.#RCBvDC https://t.co/Yp7bpYbWjj

Virat Kohli wins Player of the match award as RCB emerge victorious against DC in IPL 2023

In a chase of 175, DC batters danced to the tunes of RCB bowlers and could only reach 151/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 23 runs. They collapsed to 30/4 inside the powerplay and never looked as serious contenders to win the match after that.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on the win and said:

"It feels great to get this win in the bag. I always felt confident of the score we had at the halfway stage and kept telling that to the team in the dressing room. I like playing innings like these as well. Generally I like to take my time and settle in, but today, I backed myself to hit the ball from the get go and it came off."

Kohli added:

"When I played similar shots against Australia back in the 2016 T20 World Cup, I felt like hitting every ball confidently. Things have changed now, but it still feels good to know that the game is there and can be brought out if and when need be. I caught them pretty safely in the field as well, so that just adds to the confidence."

RCB will next face CSK on April 17 at Bengaluru.

