"Vapas Commentary me chale jao"- Fans roast Dinesh Karthik as he fails yet again with bat in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik faced the wrath of the fans after he failed yet again with the bat on Saturday in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals. In the home game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he got out for a golden duck in the 15th over of the 1st innings while facing Kuldeep Yadav.
RCB batted first in the match after losing the toss and reached 174/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (50) hit a fluent half-century and laid down a solid platform for the middle order. However, they did not make use of it and collapsed meekly, letting go of the start.
Dinesh Karthik was among the middle-order batters who failed to make it count on the day. After a stellar season with the bat last year, Dinesh Karthik has not managed to replicate the same kind of form in IPL 2023. He has the scores of 0(3), 9(8), 1(1)*, and 0(1) in four matches so far.
Fans took note of Dinesh Karthik's batting struggles in IPL 2023 and took to Twitter to troll him brutally. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli wins Player of the match award as RCB emerge victorious against DC in IPL 2023
In a chase of 175, DC batters danced to the tunes of RCB bowlers and could only reach 151/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 23 runs. They collapsed to 30/4 inside the powerplay and never looked as serious contenders to win the match after that.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on the win and said:
"It feels great to get this win in the bag. I always felt confident of the score we had at the halfway stage and kept telling that to the team in the dressing room. I like playing innings like these as well. Generally I like to take my time and settle in, but today, I backed myself to hit the ball from the get go and it came off."
Kohli added:
"When I played similar shots against Australia back in the 2016 T20 World Cup, I felt like hitting every ball confidently. Things have changed now, but it still feels good to know that the game is there and can be brought out if and when need be. I caught them pretty safely in the field as well, so that just adds to the confidence."
RCB will next face CSK on April 17 at Bengaluru.
