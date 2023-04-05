"Version of Chahal that turns up for India" - Fans troll Yuzvendra Chahal for conceding 50 runs against PBKS in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an off-day against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he conceded 50 runs off his four overs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (April 5).

The leggie did get the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, but the damage was already done in his spell by Shikhar Dhawan and Co as he failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs for RR and put a break on the run rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently not a regular in the Indian team in white-ball cricket and fans on Twitter trolled him for yet another average outing, this time in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions:

Dweplea @dweplea It looks like Chahal is looking to York the batsmen… you’re not Zampa bro It looks like Chahal is looking to York the batsmen… you’re not Zampa bro

Gappa Cricket @GappaCricket Even Dhawan is smashing Chahal for fun.



How bad were SRH batsmen in the first game? Even Dhawan is smashing Chahal for fun.How bad were SRH batsmen in the first game?

HL @Haarrre So poor from Chahal to let Dhawan accelerate like this, he was going absolutely nowhere So poor from Chahal to let Dhawan accelerate like this, he was going absolutely nowhere

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect



#CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS Dhawan has made up for his slow start, Chahal has been a massive letdown today for RR. Not sure if he will be asked to bowl the 4th, Prabhsimran was batting so well that Sanju didn’t get the opportunity to use Parag against Dhawan. Dhawan has made up for his slow start, Chahal has been a massive letdown today for RR. Not sure if he will be asked to bowl the 4th, Prabhsimran was batting so well that Sanju didn’t get the opportunity to use Parag against Dhawan. #CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Getting hit by Dhawan the spin hitter. The downfall of Chahal. Getting hit by Dhawan the spin hitter. The downfall of Chahal.

Praneeth @EthanHUNT_41 this chahal humbling session this chahal humbling session https://t.co/eAB0AHTPkQ

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Chahal is a true friend helping out Dhawan here. Credit to Shikhar to maximize the favorable match up. Chahal is a true friend helping out Dhawan here. Credit to Shikhar to maximize the favorable match up.

BALAJI @deep_extracover Ah, this is the version of Chahal that turns up for India. Welcome to the IPL man. Ah, this is the version of Chahal that turns up for India. Welcome to the IPL man.

Rahul Sharma @rahulcrictalk Yes Jitesh smash Chahal. Much needed for Indian team Yes Jitesh smash Chahal. Much needed for Indian team

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16

Chahal + KM Asif= 8 overs, 104/1



#RRvsPBKS Ashwin + Holder = 8 overs, 54/3Chahal + KM Asif= 8 overs, 104/1 Ashwin + Holder = 8 overs, 54/3Chahal + KM Asif= 8 overs, 104/1#RRvsPBKS

Anam ♡ @Anam_Nishat18

WTH #IPL2023 Hangout Commentator just said " Dost dost na raha Shikhar ne Chahal ko itna DHOYA hain...... "WTH Hangout Commentator just said " Dost dost na raha Shikhar ne Chahal ko itna DHOYA hain...... " WTH 😭💀 #IPL2023 https://t.co/4dXBq0a52l

DHRUV @IamDhruv45



I wish he gets selected in 2024 T20 wc so he can get fully exposed

He escaped in 2021 and 2022 T20 wc Thodi si bhi Batting frndly Wicket ho ye fraud chahal turant expose hojaata haiI wish he gets selected in 2024 T20 wc so he can get fully exposedHe escaped in 2021 and 2022 T20 wc Thodi si bhi Batting frndly Wicket ho ye fraud chahal turant expose hojaata hai😂😂I wish he gets selected in 2024 T20 wc so he can get fully exposedHe escaped in 2021 and 2022 T20 wc

Shikhar Dhawan's onslaught against Yuzvendra Chahal gave PBKS momentum

PBKS got off to a rollicking start once again, thanks to young Prabhsimran Singh. While Shikhar Dhawan struggled for timing, Prabhsimran kept going from the other end, scoring a fantastic half-century.

Jitesh Sharma also played a crucial cameo once Bhanuka Rajapaksa was retired hurt. But it was Dhawan taking down Chahal that really gave PBKS the impetus both he and the team needed. The captain led from the front with an unbeaten 86 from just 56 balls.

However, Jason Holder bowled really well at the end and Punjab might feel that they could have scored 15-20 more runs. With dew likely to be a major factor in the second innings, RR will back themselves to chase this total down.

For Punjab, early wickets become absolutely crucial. The powerplay in the second innings could well set up the game for either side.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes