Create

"Version of Chahal that turns up for India" - Fans troll Yuzvendra Chahal for conceding 50 runs against PBKS in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 05, 2023 21:51 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket, but was too expensive (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket, but was too expensive (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an off-day against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he conceded 50 runs off his four overs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (April 5).

The leggie did get the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, but the damage was already done in his spell by Shikhar Dhawan and Co as he failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs for RR and put a break on the run rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently not a regular in the Indian team in white-ball cricket and fans on Twitter trolled him for yet another average outing, this time in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions:

It looks like Chahal is looking to York the batsmen… you’re not Zampa bro
Even Dhawan is smashing Chahal for fun.How bad were SRH batsmen in the first game?
So poor from Chahal to let Dhawan accelerate like this, he was going absolutely nowhere
Dhawan has made up for his slow start, Chahal has been a massive letdown today for RR. Not sure if he will be asked to bowl the 4th, Prabhsimran was batting so well that Sanju didn’t get the opportunity to use Parag against Dhawan. #CricketTwitter #RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS
Getting hit by Dhawan the spin hitter. The downfall of Chahal.
this chahal humbling session https://t.co/eAB0AHTPkQ
Chahal is a true friend helping out Dhawan here. Credit to Shikhar to maximize the favorable match up.
Ah, this is the version of Chahal that turns up for India. Welcome to the IPL man.
Yes Jitesh smash Chahal. Much needed for Indian team
Ashwin + Holder = 8 overs, 54/3Chahal + KM Asif= 8 overs, 104/1#RRvsPBKS
Hangout Commentator just said " Dost dost na raha Shikhar ne Chahal ko itna DHOYA hain...... " WTH 😭💀 #IPL2023 https://t.co/4dXBq0a52l
Thodi si bhi Batting frndly Wicket ho ye fraud chahal turant expose hojaata hai😂😂I wish he gets selected in 2024 T20 wc so he can get fully exposedHe escaped in 2021 and 2022 T20 wc

Shikhar Dhawan's onslaught against Yuzvendra Chahal gave PBKS momentum

PBKS got off to a rollicking start once again, thanks to young Prabhsimran Singh. While Shikhar Dhawan struggled for timing, Prabhsimran kept going from the other end, scoring a fantastic half-century.

Jitesh Sharma also played a crucial cameo once Bhanuka Rajapaksa was retired hurt. But it was Dhawan taking down Chahal that really gave PBKS the impetus both he and the team needed. The captain led from the front with an unbeaten 86 from just 56 balls.

However, Jason Holder bowled really well at the end and Punjab might feel that they could have scored 15-20 more runs. With dew likely to be a major factor in the second innings, RR will back themselves to chase this total down.

For Punjab, early wickets become absolutely crucial. The powerplay in the second innings could well set up the game for either side.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...