"Version of Chahal that turns up for India" - Fans troll Yuzvendra Chahal for conceding 50 runs against PBKS in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an off-day against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he conceded 50 runs off his four overs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (April 5).
The leggie did get the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, but the damage was already done in his spell by Shikhar Dhawan and Co as he failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs for RR and put a break on the run rate.
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently not a regular in the Indian team in white-ball cricket and fans on Twitter trolled him for yet another average outing, this time in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions:
Shikhar Dhawan's onslaught against Yuzvendra Chahal gave PBKS momentum
PBKS got off to a rollicking start once again, thanks to young Prabhsimran Singh. While Shikhar Dhawan struggled for timing, Prabhsimran kept going from the other end, scoring a fantastic half-century.
Jitesh Sharma also played a crucial cameo once Bhanuka Rajapaksa was retired hurt. But it was Dhawan taking down Chahal that really gave PBKS the impetus both he and the team needed. The captain led from the front with an unbeaten 86 from just 56 balls.
However, Jason Holder bowled really well at the end and Punjab might feel that they could have scored 15-20 more runs. With dew likely to be a major factor in the second innings, RR will back themselves to chase this total down.
For Punjab, early wickets become absolutely crucial. The powerplay in the second innings could well set up the game for either side.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
