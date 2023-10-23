"Virat has got that internal computer, which just works so efficiently" - Shane Watson hails Virat Kohli for match-winning knock against New Zealand

Former Australian batter Shane Watson praised Indian superstar Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock of 95 from 104 deliveries in the four-wicket victory over New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 22.

Chasing 274 for victory in the battle between the only two undefeated sides of the 2023 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flier, adding 71 in 67 deliveries.

However, wickets fell constantly during the tense run-chase, with Kohli holding one end up and scoring runs at the perfect rate. In the end, with the result being a foregone conclusion, the 34-year-old finally stretched his muscles to reach a second consecutive century but fell short by five runs.

Speaking to Star Sports post-game, Watson felt Kohli's ability to calculate the need of the hour at all times in a run-chase is much higher than his contemporaries.

"Virat has got that internal computer, which just work so efficiently, and he just knows what you need to do at the right time. It's not like it's just like a walk in the park. It's a World Cup game against an undefeated team which is in fine form and his internal computers does his thing. It's absolutely beautiful to watch," said Watson.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli averages an incredible 90.40 at a 97.16 strike rate in matches Indian have won batting second, and has 17 centuries in successful run-chases in ODIs.

He also recently became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs and is only one back of Sachin Tendulkar in centuries with 48.

"Kohli makes it look so easy" - Shane Watson

Virat Kohli comes through in another tough run-chase.

Shane Watson further praised Virat Kohli by saying fans needed to understand that chasing targets is made to look simple by the champion batter.

With his fourth 50+ score in five games of the World Cup, Virat Kohli leapfrogged Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading run-getter at 365 runs at an average of 118.

"People have got to realise it's not that easy to chase runs, but Kohli makes it look so easy. He's just done it for so long that he just makes it look so easy. It's challenging because you've got to work out who you're batting with, which balls to take down, which ones you got to be a bit more lower risk at," said Watson.

Meanwhile, Team India remained the only unbeaten side of the World Cup with their win over New Zealand, which was also their first against them in an ICC event since 2003.

Rohit Sharma's Men will enjoy a well-deserved week's break before taking on England in their next outing at Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.