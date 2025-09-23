Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma get spotted in London amid Asia Cup 2025 [In Pictures]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:23 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Source: Getty)

Ace batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently spotted in London. The Delhi-born cricketer is not part of India’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy by defeating South Africa in the final.

Ad

The former India skipper was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden title. Kohli finished as the franchise’s top run-getter with 657 runs in 15 matches, including eight half-centuries. Since the tournament’s conclusion in early June, the veteran batter has been living in London with his family.

On Tuesday, September 23, a fan account of the star cricketer (@Trend_VKohli) shared pictures of the 36-year-old and Anushka from their outing in the city.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the pictures here:

Ad

Virat Kohli is expected to return to action in the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

Adil Rashid picks between Virat Kohli & Babar Azam for the batter tougher to bowl to

Veteran England spinner Adil Rashid recently named Virat Kohli as tougher to bowl to than Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Speaking on the ‘Beard Before Wicket’ podcast, he said:

Ad
“For me, who I found more difficult to bowl to would be Kohli purely just because of the game situations firstly. He can put pressure back on the opposition. not only by hitting fours and sixes but you know you need to get him out because if he is chasing, if he stays for 10-15 overs it's going to be the game.”
Ad
“So you think lets get him out early. 70-80% percent of the time if he is chasing, you know they will win the game. Babar is not known for that. So I would say Kohli was the harder one to bowl to for me,” he added.

Virat Kohli has played 550 matches across formats, scoring 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27, including 82 centuries and 143 half-centuries.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications