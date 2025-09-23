Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma get spotted in London amid Asia Cup 2025 [In Pictures]

Ace batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently spotted in London. The Delhi-born cricketer is not part of India’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy by defeating South Africa in the final.The former India skipper was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden title. Kohli finished as the franchise’s top run-getter with 657 runs in 15 matches, including eight half-centuries. Since the tournament’s conclusion in early June, the veteran batter has been living in London with his family.On Tuesday, September 23, a fan account of the star cricketer (@Trend_VKohli) shared pictures of the 36-year-old and Anushka from their outing in the city.Check out the pictures here:Virat Kohli is expected to return to action in the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.Adil Rashid picks between Virat Kohli &amp; Babar Azam for the batter tougher to bowl toVeteran England spinner Adil Rashid recently named Virat Kohli as tougher to bowl to than Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Speaking on the ‘Beard Before Wicket’ podcast, he said:“For me, who I found more difficult to bowl to would be Kohli purely just because of the game situations firstly. He can put pressure back on the opposition. not only by hitting fours and sixes but you know you need to get him out because if he is chasing, if he stays for 10-15 overs it's going to be the game.”“So you think lets get him out early. 70-80% percent of the time if he is chasing, you know they will win the game. Babar is not known for that. So I would say Kohli was the harder one to bowl to for me,” he added.Virat Kohli has played 550 matches across formats, scoring 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27, including 82 centuries and 143 half-centuries.