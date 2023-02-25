Virat Kohli buys luxurious villa worth ₹6 crore in Alibaug - Reports

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reportedly bought a lavish villa for ₹6 crore in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Since the Indian batter is busy with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series right now, his brother Vikas Kohli is taking care of the formalities.

Kohli is among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Apart from his massive contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the star Indian batter earns crores of rupees from brand endorsement deals.

He is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, and he reportedly charges big amounts for a promotional post on his profile.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Virat Kohli bought a 2,000 sq ft villa in a luxury bungalow project in the Awas Village of Alibaug, named Avas Living. Advocate Mahesh Mhatre, who is the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP, shared the details of Kohli's investment and said:

“Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes."

"With the cricketer being busy with the Australia tour, his brother Vikas Kohli visited Alibaug sub-registrar office and completed the registration formalities," Mhatre added.

Virat Kohli will return to the field on March 1 in Indore

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian squad enjoyed a short break after the second Test against Australia. India wrapped up the Delhi Test inside three days, extending the break between the second and third Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The third Test will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1. Kohli has fond memories of playing at this venue, having smashed a Test double hundred previously on this ground. It will be interesting to see if he can play a similar knock in the upcoming Test as India look to wrap up the series.

