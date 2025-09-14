"Virat didn't know where the ball went" - Former Indian wicketkeeper's stunning revelation from IND vs PAK 2022 T20 World Cup clash

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik recalled a crucial moment involving Virat Kohli from the famous 2022 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Melbourne. The duo joined hands with India needing 16 from the final five deliveries for a memorable victory.

After Kohli produced another magical six, the equation eventually came down to five required off three balls. However, a no-ball and a wide in the previous two deliveries meant Kohli was facing a free hit delivery.

Mohammad Nawaz cleaned him up, but the free hit meant Kohli and Karthik completed three runs. Despite Karthik being dismissed off the next delivery with India needing two from two, his former Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin calmly sealed the deal off the final delivery.

Recalling the crucial three he took with Kohli in a conversation with Cricbuzz, Karthik said (24:29):

"Virat didn't know where the ball went so I had to alert him at that stage."

He also admitted being disappointed with his dismissal with two balls remaining, saying:

"I was pretty shocked because it's a shot I normally play and I played quite nicely the sweep shot. He bowled it right into my pads and I knew that was what he would do because of the field set. So it was all set but just not meant to be."

Karthik added:

"I didn't know where the ball was but the best part was Ashwin came in and played a bit of gully cricket and got it done quite nicely. (On Ashwin leaving the ball with two needed off one) He said that happened because he has played so much gully cricket in his building and his colony. So he is so used to doing it when somebody bowls down the leg you move and get an extra ball."

Kohli was the Player of the Match for his incredible 82* off 53 deliveries, steering India from 31/4 to completing their run-chase of 160 in style.

"I always have two images in my mind" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik revealed that he had two images in his mind while sitting in the dugout and waiting to come in to bat during the Pakistan clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup. After India were reduced to 31/4, Kohli and Hardik Pandya added a game-changing 113 runs for the fifth wicket, with Karthik being the next man in to bat.

When asked about his mindset as the duo was putting on the partnership, Karthik said (via the source above):

"At that time, I was literally just wishing that the Virat Kohli - Hardik Pandya partnership is fruitful because I was padded up next. I was just doing my usual calculations as the overs went one by one. And I always have two images in my mind - one I am batting with Hardik and one I am batting with Virat Kohli. In between also speak to Rahul Dravid about whether it was me who would go in next or somebody else."

Despite the thrilling win over Pakistan to start their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, India did not ultimately clinch the title, losing to England in the semi-final.

