Virat Kohli gets massive reception after reaching 75th fifty in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

After two consecutive ducks, Virat Kohli made a roaring comeback by reaching his half-century during the third ODI between Australia and India on Saturday, October 25. It was a much-needed milestone for his confidence amid a tough phase.With India chasing 237 in the ongoing clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Virat Kohli walked in to bat after Shubman Gill was dismissed. He got off to a streaky start with a few boundaries but set himself well. On the third ball of the 28th over, bowled by Cooper Connolly, Kohli flicked the delivery towards mid-wicket for an easy single to reach the milestone.The crowd erupted as he reached his half-century and applauded him with a standing ovation. Following his two ducks and making an international comeback after a gap, it was a treat to watch him get to the milestone for the fans as well.Watch the video of the moment below: Virat Kohli did not celebrate in the traditional sense, but a smile of relief crossed his face. He quietly raised his bat and walked down the other end to shake hands with his partner Rohit Sharma.It was his 75th ODI fifty. With question marks over his future and place in the side, particularly after a poor performance in the first two games, Kohli's return to form came as a huge positive.Virat Kohli second on the list of most runs in ODIsHaving crossed the fifty-run mark, Virat Kohli also reached another massive milestone a little later during the course of his innings. With a single on the third ball of the 32nd over by Connolly, Kohli became the second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket.He surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who was in second place with 14234 runs from 380 innings. Kohli took just 293 innings to overtake him on the list. He is now only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list with 18426 ODI runs from 452 innings.Notably, the half-century was also his 70th fifty-plus score in a run chase, going past Tendulkar's tally of 69. The star batter will aim to build on this form and perform consistently leading up to the 2027 World Cup.