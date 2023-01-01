Virat Kohli gets romantic with wife Anushka Sharma on New Year 2023, shares adorable picture

Indian star batter Virat Kohli enjoyed a quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma to celebrate the New Year 2023. The legendary cricketer shared multiple pictures with Anushka wearing all-black and Kohli in white outfits.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned the post:

“2023”

He also shared an Instagram story to wish a Happy New Year 2023 to his fans and loved ones.

Virat Kohli's New Year greeting for fans and close ones.

The right-hander had a brilliant 2022 (last six months) where he ended his century drought in T20I (against Afghanistan) and ODI (vs Bangladesh). Kohli, however, had a below-par Test series in Bangladesh, scoring just 45 runs in two Tests, including an unbeaten 19.

Kohli will now look to score his 28th Test ton, which has eluded him since November 2019, against Australia in the four-match Test series. India will host the series in February and March.

Virat Kohli set to play ODI series against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli will next play the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is set to begin in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The action will then shift to Kolkata (January 12) and Trivandrum (January 15) for the second and third ODI, respectively.

It's worth mentioning that Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul didn't find a place in the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series. The development came even as Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs in six games in the T20 World Cup.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi batter smashed 113 runs against Bangladesh in his last ODI innings. His 72nd century helped him eclipse former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for the second most number of tons in international cricket.

In ODIs, Kohli needs only six centuries to eclipse the all-time record set by Sachin Tendulkar (49 hundred). The 34-year-old enjoys a brilliant record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. He has amassed 2,220 runs in 47 ODIs at an average of 60, which includes eight centuries and 11 fifties.

Besides Sri Lanka, Kohli will also feature in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to be played in January-February.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

