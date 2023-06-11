"Virat Kohli is looking like 24-carat gold" - Aakash Chopra on India's chances on Day 5 of the WTC final

Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli's sublime batting on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final gives India hope of chasing down a mammoth fourth-innings target on the fifth day.
Kohli scored an unbeaten 44 off 60 deliveries at The Oval on Saturday (June 10) as India ended the day at 164/3. They need a further 280 runs to clinch their maiden ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Kohli seems to be at the top of his game heading into Day 5:
"280 runs are required. A full day's play is left and we have seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli is looking like 24-carat gold and Ajinkya Rahane is there alongside him. Kohli and Rahane have played well."
The former Indian opener added that Ajinkya Rahane is also playing his role to perfection:
"Kohli is looking extremely sublime - playing proper drives and flicks, he is looking very good - touchwood. Ajinkya Rahane is providing calmness and solidity. He is looking like the vintage Ajinkya Rahane."
Rahane joined Kohli in the middle when India were reduced to 93/3 after losing Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets in quick succession. The duo have added 71 runs thus far and will want to do an encore of their 262-run fourth-wicket partnership from the 2014 Boxing Day Test against the same opponents.
"It will be all about belief" - Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra feels belief will be a huge factor in the fifth day's play:
"Will India be able to repeat Gabba at The Oval? You can make a hole in the sky as well but you need to have the belief that you can do that. So today's 90-over game, the new ball will also come at some stage, it will be all about belief."
While observing that the game is unlikely to end in a draw, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that India need to go after the target:
"Skill is going to be important but belief is going to be equally important, that whether this is possible. I don't think it can be a draw, either India or Australia will win but going for a win is everything."
However, Chopra concluded by stating that the match is still in Australia's favor and that India need a miracle. He added that Virat Kohli will have to score a massive century, and runs will be required from Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur's willows for Rohit Sharma and Co. to do the unthinkable.
