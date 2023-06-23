Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Guru Randhawa among celebrities to congratulate Suresh Raina on opening restaurant in Amsterdam

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently opened his new restaurant, 'Raina Indian Restaurant', in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The former Indian cricketer aims to provide the taste of Indian dishes to residents of the famous European city.

The 2011 World Cup winner posted four photos on Instagram earlier on Friday to announce the opening of his new restaurant. The tagline of Raina Indian Restaurant is 'Culinary Treasures of India'.

Top names of the cricket world and Bollywood celebrities congratulated Suresh Raina on Instagram on his new venture. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Well done bro @sureshraina3. Congratulations and next time we are in Amsterdam we will definitely come over," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Bollywood star Pulkit Samrat tagged Raina on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Congratulations! Can't wait to try it out!! Hungry."

Popular music artist Guru Randhawa also congratulated Raina and wrote on his Instagram story.

"Can't wait to try it out. Congratulations @sureshraina3."

Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh, who idolized Raina as a cricketer, took to his Instagram to congratulate the former Indian cricketer as well.

"Congratulations bhaiya," Rinku wrote on Instagram.

Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh also dropped a comment on his Instagram post.

"Congratulations brother. I am coming to eat there," Singh commented.

Other top names who congratulated Raina in the comments box were Aly Goni, Kuldeep Yadav, Bobby Deol, Saina Nehwal, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Kiku Sharda, Piyush Chawla, Sneh Rana, Dhawal Kulkarni, Archana Vijaya, and Rahul Sharma.

Suresh Raina's wife uploaded a special post on Instagram to congratulate him

Priyanka Raina congratulated her husband with a long caption on Instagram. She posed with Suresh Raina in front of their restaurant in Amsterdam in a photo shared by her on the photo-sharing site.

Priyanka labelled Suresh as an 'extraordinary' chef. She even invited her fans and followers to the Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam. So far, the posts shared by Suresh and Priyanka have received over a million likes on Instagram.

