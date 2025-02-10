Virat Kohli warmly hugs a fan at Bhubaneswar airport ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli gave a warm hug to one of his ardent fans at the Bhubaneswar airport ahead of the third ODI against England. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted the second ODI between the two teams on Sunday (February 9). India won the game comfortably and sealed the three-match series by a 2-0 margin.

The Indian contingent then traveled to Bhubaneswar airport on Monday to leave for Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium in the capital city of Gujarat will host the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday (February 12).

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Kohli's kind gesture at the Bhubaneswar airport. In it, the 36-year-old batter could be seen hugging and greeting a fan warmly.

You can watch the video below:

Virat Kohli missed the first ODI of the ongoing series due to a niggle. He returned to action in the next game in Cuttack but scored only 5 (8) in the chase.

"I feel there is some DNA connection" - Aakash Chopra on Indian top-order batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Shubman Gill's style of play is similar to Virat Kohli's and that he is an upgraded version of his senior. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - I didn't call them the prince and king, but let's agree if people have said that. However, there is one thing, when you see Shubman Gill play or talk, if you close your eyes and think, you would say it must be Kohli. I feel there is some DNA connection."

He added:

"This guy is exactly like that and maybe an upgraded version. If you are an Apple user, he is the 18.3 version. It's a new update released and he is like that. I think Saurabh Malhotra has tweeted and I totally agree with him that it's unfortunate that Shubman Gill will not play as many ODIs as say Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar have played."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

