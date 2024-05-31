Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durham vs Lancashire (Updated) ft. Ravi Bopara and Tom Aspinall

Gloucestershire secured a five-wicket win over Essex in the first match of the T20 Blast 2024 while Northamptonshire also bagged a five-wicket win against Derbyshire in the second game.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire registered an eight-wicket win against Worcestershire, while Surrey racked up a five-wicket win over Hampshire. In the last game of the day, Lancashire picked up a resounding win against Durham.

Moving to the details of the first game, Essex batted first and notched up a good-looking total of 141/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Jordan Cox's 48 runs. David Payne and Matt Taylor secured four wickets apiece. In response, Gloucestershire sealed victory in 17 overs with five wickets in hand, courtesy of James Bracey's 49 runs.

In the second match, Derbyshire secured a total of 162/7 in 20 overs, thanks to David Lloyd's 41 runs. In response, Northamptonshire registered a five-wicket win on the last ball of the game, courtesy of Ravi Bopara's 56* runs.

Delving into the details of the third match, Worcestershire racked up a below-par total of 101 runs in 15.4 overs. Dan Moriarty picked up a four-wicket haul, conceding 25 runs. Yorkshire, in reply, finished off the game in 11.4 overs with Adam Lyth scoring 55* runs.

In the fourth encounter, Hampshire posted a good total of 162/9 in 20 overs. In the chase, Surrey secured a win in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

The last game turned out to be a one-sided affair. Durham got bundled out for 75 runs. Tom Aspinwall picked up a four-wicket haul. In reply, Lancashire registered a nine-wicket win in eight overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024 season.

Vitality T20 Blast Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RS Bopara (NHNTS) 1 1 1 56 56* 0 42 133.33 0 1 0 5 2 2 A Lyth (YORKS) 1 1 1 55 55* 0 33 166.66 0 1 0 9 0 3 LWP Wells (LANCS) 1 1 1 49 49* 0 25 196 0 0 0 6 3 4 JR Bracey (GLOUC) 1 1 0 49 49 49 30 163.33 0 0 0 3 4 5 JM Cox (ESSEX) 1 1 0 48 48 48 27 177.77 0 0 0 4 3 6 TE Albert (HANTS) 1 1 0 46 46 46 32 143.75 0 0 0 5 2 7 PI Walter (ESSEX) 1 1 0 43 43 43 31 138.7 0 0 0 5 1 8 R Vasconcelos (NHNTS) 1 1 0 42 42 42 31 135.48 0 0 0 5 1 9 EA Brookes (WORCS) 1 1 0 42 42 42 32 131.25 0 0 0 6 0 10 DL Lloyd (DERBS) 1 1 0 41 41 41 22 186.36 0 0 0 3 3

Ravi Bopara leads the run-scoring charts with 56 runs. Adam Lyth is the second-leading run-scorer with 55 runs. Luke Wells and James Bracey with 49 runs apiece hold the third and fourth positions with a strike rate of 196 and 163.33 respectively.

Jordan Cox (48), Toby Albert (46), Paul Walter (43), Ricardo Vasconcelos (42), Ethan Brookes (42), and David Lloyd (41) were holding the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TH Aspinwall (LANCS) 1 1 24 4 0 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 0 2 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 1 1 24 4 0 22 4 4/22 5.5 5.5 6 1 0 3 DA Payne (GLOUC) 1 1 24 4 1 24 4 4/24 6 6 6 1 0 4 D Moriarty (YORKS) 1 1 24 4 0 25 4 4/25 6.25 6.25 6 1 0 5 JM Blatherwick (LANCS) 1 1 18 3 0 14 3 3/14 4.66 4.66 6 0 0 6 TK Curran (SUR) 1 1 24 4 0 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 0 0 7 PR Brown (DERBS) 1 1 24 4 0 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 0 0 8 L Wood (LANCS) 1 1 15 2.3 0 7 2 2/7 3.5 2.8 7.5 0 0 9 DM Bess (YORKS) 1 1 16 2.4 0 10 2 2/10 5 3.75 8 0 0 10 DJ Leech (YORKS) 1 1 18 3 0 10 2 2/10 5 3.33 9 0 0

Tom Aspinwall (4), Matt Taylor (4), David Payne (4), and Dan Moriarty (4) are currently holding the first, second, third, and fourth ranks at 4.5, 5.5, 6, and 6.25 respectively.

Jack Blatherwick (3), Tom Curran (3), and Pat Brown (3) secured the fifth, sixth, and seventh, positions at 4.66, 10.66, and 11 respectively.

Luke Wood (2), Dom Bess (2), and Dominic Leech (2) are at the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks with an average of 3.5, five, and five respectively.

