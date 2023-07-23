"Waiting for Broad to call this series void as rain was unjust to them"- Fans react as Australia retain Ashes after 4th Test ends in a draw

Rain washed out the entire Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at Old Trafford ended in a draw. As a result, the visitors have successfully retained the urn.
The weather forecasts of the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, for the last two days of the fourth Test, turned out to be accurate in hindsight. Only 30 overs of play was possible on Day 4.
Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne (111) and Mitchell Marsh batted brilliantly and played out the majority of those overs. Labuschagne departed at the fag end of that passage of play only after hitting a magnificent century.
Cameron Green (3*) and Mitchell Marsh (31*) remained unbeaten in the end, with Australia on 214/5. They were still trailing by 61 runs at that juncture. England would have fancied their chances of forcing a positive result on day five.
Rain spoiled their party as it was unrelenting for the major part of the day, forcing the match officials to abandon the play. As the match ended in a draw, the series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Australia.
Fans were disappointed after Day 5 was washed out due to rain and expressed the same through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
Preference was to come here and win the Ashes but happy to have retained it for now: Pat Cummins
Speaking after play was abandoned on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins reflected on the match:
"Preference was to come here and win the Ashes but happy to have retained it for now. Doesn't change how we look at the final Test at the Oval. We have had a pretty similar group for the last two years and we were really motivated coming out here. I thought they batted very well."
He added:
"We tried a few different plans which didn't come out well. We will hopefully be better for next week but they were fantastic. Feel pretty good actually, having a break leading up to the series was helpful."
The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at The Oval and will start on July 27.