"Waiting for Broad to call this series void as rain was unjust to them"- Fans react as Australia retain Ashes after 4th Test ends in a draw

Rain washed out the entire Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at Old Trafford ended in a draw. As a result, the visitors have successfully retained the urn.

The weather forecasts of the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, for the last two days of the fourth Test, turned out to be accurate in hindsight. Only 30 overs of play was possible on Day 4.

Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne (111) and Mitchell Marsh batted brilliantly and played out the majority of those overs. Labuschagne departed at the fag end of that passage of play only after hitting a magnificent century.

Cameron Green (3*) and Mitchell Marsh (31*) remained unbeaten in the end, with Australia on 214/5. They were still trailing by 61 runs at that juncture. England would have fancied their chances of forcing a positive result on day five.

Rain spoiled their party as it was unrelenting for the major part of the day, forcing the match officials to abandon the play. As the match ended in a draw, the series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Australia.

Fans were disappointed after Day 5 was washed out due to rain and expressed the same through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_



He was also Online



Both wanted to talk



No one called



Ego Won



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



- BGT 2019.

- BGT 2021.

- BGT 2023.



- The dominance of Indian boys! Australia lost just 3 Test series in the last 4 years:- BGT 2019.- BGT 2021.- BGT 2023.- The dominance of Indian boys! pic.twitter.com/Z6mYPd0dwM

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha The side that influenced the passage of play for the major part lost the Ashes. What an enthralling, unpredictable series.

Glenn Mitchell @MitchellGlenn



🏏 #Ashes #ENGvAUS It’s unfortunate for ENG they invented a sport that cannot be played in the rain

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden For the first time under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have drawn a Test match. And they were right, this is worse than losing

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



Australia retain the Ashes



Waiting for Broad to call this series void as rain was so "unjust" to them



#Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/qFO2HCM9cZ And that's it...the Test has ended in a drawAustralia retain the AshesWaiting for Broad to call this series void as rain was so "unjust" to them

Matt Baseley @MattBaseley



When you’ve won 2 tests in a series, it gives you an advantage. When you hold the Ashes it gives you an advantage.



ENG have won every toss and had the better of the conditions this series.



That’s cricket. People are carrying on like it’s never rained before.When you’ve won 2 tests in a series, it gives you an advantage. When you hold the Ashes it gives you an advantage.ENG have won every toss and had the better of the conditions this series.That’s cricket. #Ashes

Ramanujam Sridhar @RamanujamSri In the spirit of cricket Pat Cummins should hand over the urn to England after all they dominated at old Trafford ,”felt” they had won at Edgbaston and won at Headingley ! #Ashes 2023

Garvika @dvincentstrange I honestly wanted England to win the this match so that the 5th match would've been a thrilling decider. But their 12th man rain turned against them🥲 #Ashes

Plank @imtheplank @SkyCricket Stuart Broad: Rain played against the spirit of game, and hence the series is null and void.

WIGGI @Wiggi_95

I cannot understand why they don’t add extra days on due to the weather This series has been very entertaining, enjoyable to watch and a great advert for test cricket but it has been decided in a crap way. Even in 2013 I was unhappy about it being decided by the weather.I cannot understand why they don’t add extra days on due to the weather #Ashes

Gaurav Jindal @gj100596 #ENGvAUS England drawing the series in 2019 was kinda an okay given that team was poor. But for this England team, the way they talk, as if they are #1, 2-0 scoreline was in itself a downfall. Yes they played good cricket but have commited lots of mistake too #Ashes

Rehana Younis @rk_younis



Gutted as an England fan genuinely feel this series deserved a finale with everything on the line.

Hope it’s 2-2 after the oval.



#ENGvsAUS #EngvAus Well done Australia and Pat Cummins Retaining ashes. Winning ICC test championship as wellGutted as an England fan genuinely feel this series deserved a finale with everything on the line.Hope it’s 2-2 after the oval. #Ashes 2023 #Ashes

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket Who would have thought that it would have been an anti-Bazball delayed declaration that would cost England the most in their pursuit of 2-2?

D.P Roberts 🇦🇺 @Super_Strayan

Hope we can get a full game for the 5th test & Aus win that and take the series 3-2 🏻 #Ashes #ENGvsAUS A bittersweet victory, we take what we can & although outplayed these past 2 tests, putting in the work to win the first 2 games proves to be instrumental for the series!Hope we can get a full game for the 5th test & Aus win that and take the series 3-2

Preference was to come here and win the Ashes but happy to have retained it for now: Pat Cummins

Speaking after play was abandoned on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins reflected on the match:

"Preference was to come here and win the Ashes but happy to have retained it for now. Doesn't change how we look at the final Test at the Oval. We have had a pretty similar group for the last two years and we were really motivated coming out here. I thought they batted very well."

He added:

"We tried a few different plans which didn't come out well. We will hopefully be better for next week but they were fantastic. Feel pretty good actually, having a break leading up to the series was helpful."

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at The Oval and will start on July 27.