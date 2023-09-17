"Waiting for his father's reaction"- Fans react as Washington Sundar travels from India to Sri Lanka to field for 15.2 overs in Asia Cup

Washington Sundar achieved a rare feat during the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17). He became one of the few players in cricket history to walk into a team's playing XI for the final after not being included in the squad in all matches before the summit clash.

Sundar neither batted nor bowled in the final against Sri Lanka. He only fielded for 15.2 overs and got a chance to lift the Asia Cup 2023 trophy.

Sundar joined the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 as a last-minute replacement for the injured Axar Patel. Sundar was neither present in the main squad nor in the list of reserves for Asia Cup 2023. However, he got a chance to play directly in the final.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were among the wickets as India bowled Sri Lanka out for only 50 runs in 15.2 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In reply, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's 51-run partnership guided India home in 6.1 overs, with 10 wickets in hand.

Hence, Washington Sundar won the Asia Cup without batting or bowling. Here's how fans on X reacted to Sundar's achievement:

Shahnawaz Dahani had a similar visit to Sri Lanka like Washington Sundar

While Washington Sundar still got a chance to field for 15.2 overs in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani had to return home almost immediately after he landed in Sri Lanka.

Almost 30 minutes after Dahani reached Sri Lanka to join Pakistan's squad as an injury replacement, the Men in Green were eliminated from the tournament.

Dahani's photos from the airport went viral on social media, with a lot of fans sharing hilarious reactions to the same. Sundar would be happy, though, as he got a chance to lift the Asia Cup 2023 trophy.