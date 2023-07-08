[Watch] "A glimpse of what I did on my birthday" - MS Dhoni posts video of his celebrations on Instagram

MS Dhoni uploaded his first Instagram post in five months as he shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. Dhoni celebrated the special occasion on Friday (July 7) by cutting a cake and enjoying the same with his pet dogs.

It is a well-known fact that MS Dhoni is a nature lover. Fans love the former Indian skipper for his humility, and it seems like the Chennai Super Kings captain did not have a grand celebration on his 42nd birthday. Instead, he decided to spend some time at his farmhouse and cut a cake.

Dhoni shared a video of his birthday celebrations on Instagram. The Chennai Super Kings skipper captioned the post:

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday."

Fans loved the video shared by Dhoni. In less than 30 minutes, the video has already 1.3 million likes and 90 thousand comments. Fans wished him a happy birthday in the comments. Some even joked about how Dhoni's dogs did not drop the cake that the CSK captain gave them.

MS Dhoni is unlikely to play any cricket matches in 2023

Dhoni won the IPL 2023 trophy as the Chennai Super Kings captain earlier this year. Under his captaincy, CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans to become the champions for a record-equalling fifth time.

It is pertinent to note that Dhoni had a knee injury in IPL 2023. However, the CSK skipper decided against missing any matches. He managed his knee well throughout the competition and play a part in all 16 matches for Chennai.

Since he received enormous love and affection from the fans wherever he went, Dhoni confirmed that he would try his best to return to IPL next year. He underwent knee surgery after IPL 2023 and is currently recovering from the same.

