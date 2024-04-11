[Watch] Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma spotted arriving at Wankhede Stadium together

Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani was recently spotted arriving at Wankhede Stadium with former captain Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai franchise's management shocked the world by replacing five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya ahead of this season. The move has led to immense criticism from the fans, who have made their displeasure known during MI's home matches in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya got off to a poor start as captain of MI, losing the first three games of the season. The Mumbai side finally got off the mark last Sunday with a win against the Delhi Capitals.

MI will next face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their fifth match of IPL 2024 at their home venue tonight, hoping to continue the winning momentum.

An X user gave a glimpse of Rohit Sharma and Akash Ambani arriving at Wankhede Stadium in a car. It was interesting to see them together after the not-so-smooth captaincy transition.

You can watch the video below:

"It could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early" - Brian Lara not in favor of Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli opening combination for India at 2024 T20 World Cup

Former West Indies great Brian Lara recently opined that India should not go in with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as openers for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He reasoned that their early dismissals would affect the team's performance negatively and felt that only one of them should open along with a youngster.

Speaking on Star Sports, Lara said:

"So, for me, they are great players (Rohit and Virat), I think though that you should have some youthful punch in the opening spot. One of the younger players, showing their mettle, showing what they are capable of and have one of those experienced players shepherd the innings in the middle order right through till the end."

"Having that experience up front, it could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early, so I will use one yes, but use the other at No. 3."

