[Watch] Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attend MI vs GT clash in IPL 2023, witness Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL ton

Bollywood superstars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attended Match 57 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. The game saw hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The 'Night Manager' cast had a perfect evening as Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL ton during his power-packed innings. Also, Rashid Khan produced complete entertainment with his all-round show.

In a video shared with IPL’s official Instagram handle, the two B-Town actors could be seen interacting with captain Rohit Sharma.

Watch the video below:

As far as the match is concerned, MI beat GT by 27 runs after posting 218/5 in their allotted 20 overs. This came after Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 103 runs off 49 balls, which included six maximums and 11 boundaries.

Rashid starred with the ball with 4/30 and then smashed 79* off just 32 balls as GT reached 191/8, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Click here to check out the full GT vs MI full scorecard.

“I was fortunate to watch that” – Anil Kapoor hails Yashasvi Jaiswal's fastest IPL fifty

Anil Kapoor heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals’ batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit the fastest IPL fifty, off just 13 balls, versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, May 11.

The veteran actor also raved about Suryakumar Yadav's 83* off 35 balls in MI's successful chase of 200 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game.

Speaking to the IPL's broadcast team, Anil Kapoor said:

“I think a lot of youngsters this time have really done a great job and I’ve been following them and I watched the innings played by Surya and yesterday, I think Jaiswal, right? That innings was absolutely outstanding. He scored the fastest fifty in the history of IPL, which is fantastic. I was fortunate to watch that.”

He also gave the reason behind supporting MI and his love for cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is the mentor of the franchise.

“Of course, we are Mumbaikars. I am born in Mumbai. I have been coming to Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium. So, you know, for us, it’s like going down memory lane. It’s always fun to come here.”

The 66-year-old actor added:

“Of course, it’s always a pleasure and privilege to see him. A great guy, down to earth, modest. He is a Mumbaikar, and of course, he’s an Indian. We are all proud of him.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, meanwhile, praised Rohit Sharma for his legacy with MI in the T20 extravaganza.

“I am a Mumbaikar, so I have to definitely follow and support the home team today. So, yeah! Rohit Sharma, I feel, he is a great captain and I think he does a great job at leading the boys.”

For the uninitiated, MI are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins in 12 games. A couple of wins in the remaining two group-stage games will boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

