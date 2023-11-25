[Watch] “Are mobile niche karo” – MS Dhoni reacts to getting photographed on vacation ahead of IPL 2024 auction, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is spending quality time with his family on a vacation in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. The former India captain is not social media savvy and he proved that once again.

In a clip shared on X, Dhoni was seen asking people to stop recording him as he attended a call before handing over his phone to security. The reaction came as the 42-year-old waited for others to join him on what seemed like a hike. He said:

“Are mobile niche karo. (Please, take down the mobile)”

In another video, Dhoni reacted cheekily to a lady welcoming his wife Sakshi in traditional style. He said:

“Wo to chu liya aapne, photo nahi liya to aap dubara chuoge (You already touched her, but they didn’t click the photo. So, you’ll do it again.)”

During an interview back in 2018, Dhoni revealed that he rarely used his mobile phone. He said (via DNA):

“Me and technology, there is a big divide. I don’t use phones so much and there are a lot of stories I don’t pick up phones. But I do use technology as well. Technology has to be used in the right way.”

“If he can avoid having the phone in his hand, he will do it” – When Ravi Shastri opened up on MS Dhoni

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, in an old interview, revealed that MS Dhoni avoided using mobile phones. He told Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel:

"If he can avoid having the phone in his hand, he will do it. Honestly, till today, I don't have his number. I never asked for it. I know he hardly has his phone. And if you have to get in touch with him, you know how to. I am saying he's that kind of a person.”

Senior cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also revealed that it’s almost impossible to connect with Dhoni via phone. He said (via Times Now):

“You can never call him on the phone. I have met Dhoni only once socially. In all these years, I have met him only once. Because you cannot get in touch with him. He doesn’t carry a mobile phone. He’s got a mobile phone that only a very very close people know the number.”

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play in the IPL. He is expected to decide his future after the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19.