[Watch] Clueless Rohit Sharma throws away his wicket for 19 off 24 balls in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma looked sluggish with the bat before throwing his wicket away against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens on Saturday. The right-hander departed for 19 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 79.17.

For the unversed, the dismissal came in the eighth over of MI's run chase. Rohit looked clueless against Varun Chakaravarthy. After missing out on the reverse and switch hits, Rohit opted for the conventional sweep but ended up getting a thick top edge that carried straight to the fielder at short fine to his right. There was no conviction in the shot from Rohit on that occasion.

Watch the clip below:

Rohit Sharma's form has gone south over the past few IPL matches. The right-hander has returned with scores of 6, 8, 4, 11, 4 and 19 (today). However, the 37-year-old has managed 349 runs in 13 innings, including a century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit will now look to deliver in his last outing for MI this season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede before taking charge of the Men in Blue at the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. His form remains critical to Team India's success at the ICC marquee tournament. The T20 tournament will be played in the US and the West Indies.

Table-toppers KKR beat MI to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

Table-toppers KKR beat MI to officially become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They currently have 18 points with nine wins in 12 matches.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 157/7 in the allotted 16 overs. They got off to the worst possible start as in-form openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine failed to deliver. Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 21 balls with the help of two sixes and six boundaries.

Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 33 (23), 24 (14), and 20 (12), respectively. Ramandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 17 off six.

Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla were the leading wicket-takers for MI, returning with two wickets apiece. Nuwan Thushara and Anshul Kamboj bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Mumbai managed 139/8. Ishan Kishan top scored with 40 off 22 deliveries, including two sixes and five boundaries. Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir also chipped in with 32 (17) and 17 (6), respectively.

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell bagged two wickets each for KKR, while Sunil Narine bagged one wicket.

Click here to check out the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match full scorecard.

